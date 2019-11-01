The apparent hangover has lifted and now Chrissy Teigen is sharing a look into her magnificent Maleficent-inspired Halloween costume!

The star took to social media on Friday afternoon -- after spending the morning recovering from festivities -- to post some snaps and insight into the epic outfit.

“I honestly don’t think I’m ever doing anything again ever," she says in the first video. "Can’t even post anything because I lost my phone all night. I’ll post some stuff now.”

She followed up with a tweet showing her getting ready for the wild night out.

“Flashback to better times,” she captioned the video.“That’s it that’s all I have,” she then responded to her own tweet.

flashback to better times pic.twitter.com/3jH8dxS6HF — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 1, 2019

A few hours passed before Teigen then shared a stunning shot of her and husband, John Legend, in their Maleficent outfits on Instagram.

Within minutes, Comedian Ali Wong responded with a string of fire emojis.

Teigen then found more material to post, sharing a time-lapse video showing her getting her hair and makeup done while transforming into the character, played by Angelina Jolie in the film.

Legend can also be seen stopping by for some makeup in the video.

Check out more fun celebrity Halloween costumes below.

