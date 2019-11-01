It's a yabba dabba doo time at the Kardashian house for Halloween! In fact, it's actually incredibly hard to keep up with the Kardashians at this time of year as all of the famous family fully embraces dressing up for the spooky holiday. Kim Kardashian West already won Halloween with her Elle Woods, Legally Blonde look and video, but on Friday, she shared some family photos of herself with her kids, dressed up as the Flintstones.

Kim herself sported a spot-on Betty Rubble costume with a blue dress, black bob hairstyle and matching blue bow.

Her oldest kids, North and Saint, dressed as Wilma and Fred Flintstone respectively, little Chicago went as baby Pebbles, and baby Psalm was Bamm Bamm. Dad Kanye West went incognito in a full dinosaur suit as Dino.

"This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flinstones dreams come true!" Kim captioned the shots.

Earlier in the week she opened up to a fan about her Halloween costumes, tweeting, "I was up until 1:30am shooting one look! I have one w kids, one w Kanye and one solo. I have a 4th look but not sure if I will do it this year. Need to decide."

Kim's younger sister Khloe also embraced the family costume, dressing up as an extra chic Cruella De Vil with her daughter, True Thompson, as the cutest little Dalmatian. True has already been an Oompa Loompa, a pumpkin, a bumble bee, a swan, and a lion this Halloween.

And Kim isn't the only Kardashian sister who is indecisive about her Halloween look. Her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, also shared several costumes on Instagram on Thursday, shortly before hosting the family's Halloween bash.

First she dressed as Vampira in a black velvet look with heavy makeup. Then she transitioned into a sexy cowgirl look, writing, "howdy y'all."

Momager Kris Jenner attended the party as "Mama Coco" in full sugar skull makeup, paying tribute to Disney's Coco.

Kylie Jenner got in on the fun after several sexy looks, channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe by recreating the iconic actress' "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" look, complete with pink dress, gloves and blonde wig.

Kylie also dressed up as a matching superhero with her adorable daughter, Stormi Webster, to go trick or treating.

