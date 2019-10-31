Kylie Jenner is taking some cues from her older sister!

In the early hours of Halloween morning, Kylie took to Instagram to share shots of her third costume of the year -- Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

Kylie's sexy take on the childhood icon featured a seashell bra, a sequined green skirt with a high slit, and netting, which she wore around her arms and chest. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn't forget the iconic red wig either, also adding themed earrings and accessorizing with a sequined Flounder purse.

"Ariel grew up," Kylie captioned on set of pics, adding in a second post that she "found my flounder."

Kylie's friend, Stassie Karanikolaou -- with whom she already dressed as a Playboy Bunny and recreated an iconic pop star moment -- also got in on the princess theme, going as a sexy Cinderella with a light blue, two-piece look, complete with a headband, gloves, and plenty of sequins.

"meet me before midnight," Stassie captioned her post.

Kylie's look mirrors what her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, sported all the way back in 2012 to the 2nd annual Midori Green Halloween party in New York City.

At the time, a blonde Kim dressed as a mermaid, rocking a less sexy take on the costume by wearing a long sequined green skirt, which she paired with a seashell bra. Kim also added pearl necklaces to her Halloween ensemble.

Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic

Watch the video below for more on Kylie's Halloween.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner and BFF Reenact Madonna and Britney Spears' Kiss for Halloween Embed Code Restart Kylie Jenner and BFF Reenact Madonna and Britney Spears' Kiss for Halloween

Kylie Jenner Throws Caitlyn a 70th Birthday Dinner and Her Famous Sisters Show Up: Pics

Kylie Jenner Reveals Playboy Bunny Costume After Posing for Magazine With Ex Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Dresses Up Daughter Stormi in Her 2019 Met Gala Look for Halloween -- See the Adorable Pics!

Related Gallery