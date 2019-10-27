Kylie Jenner knows how to commit to a Halloween costume.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story early Sunday morning to show off her transformation into Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards -- where the legend shared that iconic kiss with Britney Spears. Jenner matched Madonna's blonde locks and sexy black ensemble to a T, but to truly channel the look, Jenner recruited her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, to dress up as Spears.

The friends giggled as they danced around to Madonna's "Like a Virgin" on Jenner's Instagram, before recreating the stars' memorable kiss.

It was an action-packed night for Jenner, who also attended J Balvin's concert at Los Angeles' Staples Center with Sofia Richie, Yris Palmer and Corey Gamble.

Jenner, who dressed up as Christina Aguilera in 2016, continues to nail it with her Halloween costumes. See more epic celeb costumes in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Throwback Pregnancy Photo of Her Baby Bump

Kylie Jenner Gets LASIK Surgery With BFF Stassie, Throws a Party for Their Sight: Watch!

Kylie Jenner Files to Trademark 'Rise and Shine' -- and Twitter Has Thoughts

Halloween 2018's Best Celebrity Costumes Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery