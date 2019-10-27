News

Kylie Jenner Recruits BFF Stassie to Recreate Madonna and Britney Spears' Infamous Kiss for Halloween

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Kylie Jenner knows how to commit to a Halloween costume. 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story early Sunday morning to show off her transformation into Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards -- where the legend shared that iconic kiss with Britney Spears. Jenner matched Madonna's blonde locks and sexy black ensemble to a T, but to truly channel the look, Jenner recruited her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, to dress up as Spears. 

The friends giggled as they danced around to Madonna's "Like a Virgin" on Jenner's Instagram, before recreating the stars' memorable kiss. 

Britney and Madonna

It was an action-packed night for Jenner, who also attended J Balvin's concert at Los Angeles' Staples Center with Sofia Richie, Yris Palmer and Corey Gamble. 

Kylie and Sofia tonight @kyliearchives

Kylie and @jbalvin

Kylie and her friends at a @jbalvin concert

Jenner, who dressed up as Christina Aguilera in 2016, continues to nail it with her Halloween costumes. See more epic celeb costumes in the video below. 

