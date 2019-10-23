Rise and shine! It's a new day, and Kylie Jenner can fully see now. The 22-year-old makeup mogul appeared on her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou's recent vlog after the pals underwent LASIK surgery together.

In the 10-minute long clip, Stassie takes her fans on a food tour, heads into Stormi's playroom where Kylie has passed out, and undergoes two different surgeries -- one for her breast implants and one LASIK surgery with Kylie.

"Shout out to Ky for doing this with me because we were both too scared to do this by ourselves," she says of the procedure.

After sharing some close-up shots of her eyes mid-surgery, Stassie then declares she's "Feeling a little bit loopy," as Kylie sits quietly with her eyes closed in the corner.

Later, the two pals appear onscreen together, as Stassie asks, "Guess who can see?," and Kylie replies, "We can!"

True to form, they decide to throw a party for their new vision, showing up on a party bus in skintight latex dresses with giant eyeballs on them.

"It's our birthday of sight! It's the first day of our sights," Stassie shouts.

"My sight has been born, it's my f**king birthday!" Kylie screams in the background.

In addition to her new sight, Kylie is also the subject of a new viral sensation, singing "Rise and Shine." For more, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Reenacts ‘Rise and Shine’ Meme for Rob Kardashian Embed Code Restart

Kylie Jenner Files to Trademark 'Rise and Shine' -- and Twitter Has Thoughts

Kylie Jenner's $68 Missguided Crop Top and Mini Skirt Outfit Is Back in Stock

Kylie Jenner Reenacts Viral 'Rise and Shine' Meme for Brother Rob Kardashian

Related Gallery