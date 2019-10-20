Kylie Jenner's catchy early morning wake-up song for her little girl is still going strong, and her brother, Rob Kardashian, is joining in on the craze.

The reality star and clothing mogul took to Instagram on Saturday to share a clip of his younger sister standing in her living room -- next to some particularly awesome black-and-white checkerboard pumpkins that also matched her checkerboard floor -- as she (almost silently) reenacted her now-viral tune.

As Rob filmed Kylie -- who was rocking a curve-hugging snakeskin-print ensemble -- the 22-year-old cosmetics mogul silently mouthed her famous "rise and shine."

Rob excitedly captioned the quiet clip simply, "Rise and shine 😁," in case fans couldn't tell what Kylie was silently saying.

However, there's really no need for Kylie to sing the line ever again, considering how insanely viral her jazzy jingle has already become.

The hit moment came when Kylie was giving a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters and showed off her daughter Stormi's at-work nursery room. As she flipped on the lights, Kylie belted out the lyrical "rise and shine," and meme history was born in an instant.

"Rise and Shine" has since become a social media sensation, with fans and trolls alike posting remixes and covers, setting the tune as their alarms and more.

Even celebs like Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus got in on the fun, with Ari posting an Instagram Story of her singing the tune, while Miley shared a hilarious meme of the Voice coaches turning their chairs for Kylie's song.

Kylie has even boldly decided to not let this moment pass her by -- after all, she isn't the youngest self-made billionaire for no reason. The reality star decided to monetize the virality of her singing voice by selling branded "Rise and Shine" merch, including a hoodie emblazoned with the lyrics on her online shop.

Check out the video below for a look at some of the insane celeb covers and tributes to Kylie's wake-up tune that have resulted from the adorable mommy moment.

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson, Lizzo & More Celebs Cover Kylie Jenner's 'Rise and Shine'

Kylie Jenner's 'Rise and Shine' Is the Meme of the Moment -- Check Out the Remixes, Merch and More!

Kylie Jenner Posts Sweet Video of 'Daddy's Girl' Stormi Dancing to 'Rise and Shine' Remix

Kylie Jenner Agrees to Let Ariana Grande Sample Her Viral 'Rise and Shine' Lyric

Related Gallery