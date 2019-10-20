Kim Kardashian West is keeping it in the family for her 39th birthday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got the celebrations started early on Friday night, with her little sister, Kylie Jenner, on hand as her personal makeup artist. Kim, who turns 39 on Sunday, took to her Instagram Story to show off Kylie's hard work.

"So for my birthday, I have a special makeup artist today," she told the camera as Kylie put the finishing touches on her older sister's look while halfway through her own beauty routine. "Look at your powder!" Kim said with a laugh.

Instagram

The mom of four also offered a peek inside her birthday dinner, which featured a big balloon display and centerpiece reading, "Happy Kim Day." Kim couldn't have been more excited for the family meal, which ended with a game of Cards Against Humanity.

Instagram

Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner family loves to celebrate, no matter the occasion. Last week, Kylie took her daughter, Stormi Webster, as well as nieces True Thompson and Dream Kardashian, on a trip to a pumpkin patch to get into the Halloween spirit. The makeup mogul and Travis Scott then reunited for a Halloween-themed outing with Kourtney Kardashian and her kids.

"Kylie, Travis and Kourtney were extremely hands on with their kids," a source told ET. "Kylie and Travis especially were such a great team with Stormi. They were very involved with Stormi. They took turns pushing her around the ranch in a pink, Ariel-themed stroller. They were extremely attentive and had their eyes on her at all times."

Another source previously told ET that Kylie and Travis have really put a focus on co-parenting their daughter amid their break.

"Kylie and Travis are both young, but they are very mature and have been handling parenting post breakup really well," the source said. "Kylie and Travis don’t want any drama, and are on the same page of keeping Stormi happy."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Throws It Back to Her First Tweet Ever

Kylie Jenner's 'Rise and Shine' Is the Meme of the Moment -- Check Out the Remixes, Merch and More!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Were a 'Great Team' During Night Out with Daughter Stormi

Related Gallery