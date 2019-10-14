Kim Kardashian Throws It Back to Her First Tweet Ever

Kim Kardashian West is throwing it back all the way to the beginning... of her Twitter history.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashiansstar took to Twitter on Sunday to reminisce on her very first tweet after joining the social media platform over 10 years ago.

"I remember the day I signed up for Twitter! So crazy looking back," she tweeted before finding the gem hidden in her feed.

"My first tweet lol #TrueHollywoodStory," Kardashian wrote alongside her first-ever tweet from March 21, 2009. The reality star wrote at the time, "Hey guys it's Kim Kardashian! I finally signed up for Twitter! There are a few fakes so just know this is the real me!!!"

I remember the day I signed up for Twitter! So crazy looking back. #TrueHollywoodStoryhttps://t.co/u7gygXIp8E — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 14, 2019

It's a time of reflection for Kardashian, who was robbed at gunpoint in Paris three years ago, in October 2016. The reality star changed her online habits and beefed up her security in the aftermath, but before the incident, she told 60 Minutes that she owed her career to social media.

"There are pitfalls," she admitted of her fame. "Lack of privacy, loss of privacy. That's not for everyone. For me, I can handle it."

Kardashian added: "I totally attribute my career to social media."

See more on the mom of four in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'KUWTK': Kanye West Tells Kim Kardashian He's Not Into Her 'Too Sexy' Met Gala Look

Kanye West on the 'Magnetic Attraction' That Saw Him Fall in Love With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the Family to Sell Pre-Owned Styles

Related Gallery