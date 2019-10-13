Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians delved into the stress Kim Kardashian-West was facing during her stunning, headline-grabbing appearance at the Met Gala back in May.

While being shoved into a corset and then her infamous Thierry Mugler dress ahead of the star-studded fashion event -- and dealing with the emotional stress of her surrogate's impending due date -- Kim suddenly found herself dealing with husband Kanye West's disapproval of her look, which led to some tension between the pair.

After getting fitted for the final time -- after eight months of preparation -- Kim was joined by Kanye, who wasn't nearly as thrilled by the skin-tight dress as she was.

"Like the corset, underwear, all that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition of being rapper, and lookin' at all these girls… I didn't realize that that was affecting like my soul and my spirit," Kanye shared.

He went on to say that he's just not that into his wife showing off her body now that he's "someone that's married and in love and the father of what's about to be four kids."

"The night before you’re going to come in here and say you’re not into the corset look?" Kim asked, annoyed. "You’re giving me really bad anxiety... I don’t need any more negative energy."

"You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy," Kanye shared.

"You built me up to be a sexy person and have confidence! Just because you're on a journey and your in a transformation, doesn't mean I'm in the same spot with you," Kim shot back, appearing to be annoyed that her husband wanted to change her entire style for the star-studded evening.

Kanye calmly said "okay" and decisively walked out of the room, ending the conversation, as a stunned Kim said to her friends in the room, "That’s absolutely ridiculous."

While the look ended up coming together, knowing this behind-the-scenes tension actually shines a new light on Kanye's appearance at the 2019 Met Gala.

The rapper wore a black denim Dickies ensemble that didn't really seem to match his wife's look at all.

However, at the end of the episode, Kanye actually seemed pretty excited about his wife's look, and their time together on the red carpet. The rapper smiled with his ladylove in their limo before and after the event, and seemed genuinely excited as Kim read off supportive tweets that gushed over their Met Gala appearance on the ride home.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

