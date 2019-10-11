Does Yeezy make adult diapers?

Kim Kardashian West is known for her tough-love attitude with her family on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and when it comes to the Met Gala, the 38-year-old reality star is even more headstrong.

In a new clip from the show, Kim is preparing for this past May's event, where she wore a stunning, headline-making Mugler dress. Though the look may have been iconic, it did come with its own set of concerns.

"If I gotta pee, it's a problem," Kim tells her pals as she's getting fitted in the clip.

Despite the limitations, the mother of four has a plan for her unpredictable bladder.

"I think if it's an emergency, I would pee my pants and then have my sister wipe my leg up," she says. "I'm not even joking. She can wipe my leg up."

It appears Kim had two lucky ladies on call for pee-wiping responsibilities as she had sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner by her side for the event.

And while her husband, Kanye West, was also there, Kim didn't want him stealing her style thunder.

"Kanye can come in and take some with me, but I definitely want solos," she says of the photos.

Earlier this year, Kim opened up to ET about her bold Met Gala look, saying, "That was very hard to breathe in and I'm not promoting not sitting and not eating, and not peeing and not moving. That was definitely a once, like, once-in-a-lifetime situation."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

For more from Kim, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Shares Pics From Her Baptism in Armenia With Her and Kanye West's Kids

Kim Kardashian's 'True Hollywood Story': 5 of the Biggest Revelations

Kanye West on the 'Magnetic Attraction' That Saw Him Fall in Love With Kim Kardashian

Related Gallery