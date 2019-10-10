Kim Kardashian West has been baptized in Armenia.

The reality star revealed the news via Instagram on Thursday, adding that she was baptized along with her "babies," North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares with husband Kanye West.

Kim shared two pics from the ceremony, one which featured daughter North dressed in head-to-toe beige and staring straight into the camera.

"Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip," Kim captioned the post. "So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia's main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD."

Kim revealed back in 2015 that North was first baptized in an Armenian church in Jerusalem, while she was still pregnant with Saint.

While in Armenia, Kim and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, also attended a dinner with the country's president, Armen Sarkissian. The famous sisters -- whose late father, Robert Kardashian's, family was of Armenian descent -- both wore black suits to the outing at the presidential palace.

Meanwhile, in a new E! True Hollywood Story airing on Sunday, Kanye gets candid about the "magnetic attraction" he's had with Kim from the moment they first locked eyes on each other. The two began dating in 2012, 10 years after they first met.

"Every time I was around her or I saw her, it was a magnetic attraction to this force of energy," he explains in a preview clip. "She was good, pure, happy, loving, brave, courageous, strong."

"We just always kept connecting and coming into each other’s lives," Kim adds. "Then, he invited me to Paris to his fashion show and that's when it happened. That's when we started our relationship. Then I was like, 'Sh*t. Why didn't this happen sooner?' It was just right."

