Kylie Jenner is cashing in on her viral moment.

The 22-year-old cosmetics queen has filed to trademark her now-famous catchphrase, "Rise and Shine," ET confirms. According to the trademark website, Jenner has two separate trademark filings for both clothing and cosmetics. She also filed for a clothing trademark under "Riiise and Shiiinnee."

Per the filings, the trademark could cover belts, bottoms, coats, dresses, footwear, gloves, jackets, and many more articles of clothing.

People have been going wild for Jenner's "Rise and Shine" moment. The eventual meme got its start in the reality star's Kylie Cosmetics office tour video, in which she showed fans her workplace. The office includes a playroom for Jenner's daughter, Stormi, complete with a crib for nap time, and that's where the moment happens.

"We're gonna wake Stormi up and get out of here, and show you guys her room," she tells the camera in the clip, before entering her daughter's room and crooning the now-classic "Rise and Shine."

Since then, a slew of fans and celebs, including Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lizzo, have recreated the tune, or put their own spin on it.

Last week, Jenner also created jackets with the phrase and her face on it that fans can buy online. She also made a video in which Stormi jams out to a remix.

After news spread that Jenner was attempting to trademark the phrase, people on Twitter shared their thoughts.

Kylie Jenner really went to trademark “rise and shine” 😂😂😂 — ✨ (@sadgirltc) October 22, 2019

Jesus and the sun when they heard Kylie wanted to trademark “rise and shine” pic.twitter.com/lqtKNzsTUA — Marvv (@xoMarvee) October 22, 2019

y'all hating on kylie trying to trademark 'rise and shine' i think you forgot that she's a business woman. she's getting her COIN ! — stella (@ghostinnariana) October 22, 2019

Noooo Kylie Jenner did not file to trademark the whole rise and shine thing 😩😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 wtf — Sashé R'ki (@DaMonkeyBaby) October 22, 2019

I think it’s so funny that kylie jenner is trying to trademark “rise and shine “💀 sis it was just a funny meme for the week nothing more nothing less lmao — gabrielle pt 2. (@inimitablegem) October 22, 2019

Kylie Jenner is really trying to trademark rise and shine..... pic.twitter.com/azWOSMeVGO — 💓🦄 (@SoQUALity) October 22, 2019

kylie is really trying to trademark rise and shine ........ see what y’all did — zuwop 🦎 (@NappyHeadZed_) October 22, 2019

