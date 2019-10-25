Kylie Jenner is sharing a rare look at when she was pregnant with daughter Stormi!

The 22-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on Throwback Thursday to post a stunning portrait of herself and her bare baby bump in celebration of the women in her life.

"I have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites. Baking my little baby, Storm, was such a special time in my life," Kylie, who kept almost all of her pregnancy hidden from the cameras and press, wrote. "I actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. Women really are amazing.. tag a strong woman in your life 💓 @krisjenner."

Kylie's mom loved the shout out, commenting on the post, "I love you so much." Her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, then tagged their other sister, Khloe Kardashian, and hailed her as a strong woman.

Kylie and her ex, Travis Scott, welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1, 2018. At the time, the reality star shared a lengthy YouTube video documenting her pregnancy after months of hiding out and keeping things private.

These days, Kylie loves sharing photos and videos of her little cutie with her fans. Earlier this month she posted the sweetest clip of baby Stormi climbing on a playground, scared to cross a wooden bridge and holding her mom's hand.

"Nothing better than being someone's mommy," she captioned the video.

Though Kylie and Travis announced their split earlier this month, they continue to co-parent little Stormi like pros. The two recently visited the Nights of the Jack at King Gillette Ranch together with their 1-year-old daughter.

"Kylie and Travis especially were such a great team with Stormi. They were very involved with Stormi," a source previously told ET. "They took turns pushing her around the ranch in a pink, Ariel-themed stroller. They were extremely attentive and had their eyes on her at all times."

Here's more on Kylie's motherhood journey:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Gets LASIK Surgery With BFF Stassie, Throws a Party for Their Sight: Watch!

Kylie Jenner Files to Trademark 'Rise and Shine' -- and Twitter Has Thoughts

Kylie Jenner's 'Rise and Shine' Is the Meme of the Moment -- Check Out the Remixes, Merch and More!

Related Gallery