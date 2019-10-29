Kylie Jenner has just unveiled her latest Halloween costume -- a Playboy Bunny outfit!

On Monday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a new video to her Instagram Story in which she proudly displays a black satin outfit, complete with ears, black tights, white cuffs and a bow tie.

Alongside it, the 22-year-old makeup mogul explained that the smoldering getup was for her BFF "Stassie" Karanikolaou's Halloween bash, writing, "Stas said I'm having a playboy party pull up."

Kylie also posted a risque poster from the party, which includes an image of Stassie and their pal, Kelsey Calemine, striking provocative poses in a mocked-up Playboy cover.

As diehard fans know, this isn't Kylie's first costume of the season. Over the weekend, she revealed that she'd dressed up as Madonna and recreated the singer's legendary kiss with Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Stassie dressed up as the younger pop star for the clip, which was also posted to Kylie's Instagram Story.

Back in September, before dressing up as a Playboy Bunny, Kylie stripped down for an actual photo shoot in the magazine. She posed alongside then-boyfriend Travis Scott in Playboy's "Pleasure Issue."

"Kylie has always been a fan of Playboy and was honored to do the shoot," a source told ET at the time. "Travis was the creative director for the issue and was the visionary that helped bring the whole thing together."

Just hours before revealing her Playboy Bunny outfit, Kylie showcased her and Travis' 1-year-old daughter, Stormi's, incredible costume. Kylie posted sweet stills and video of the toddler dressed exactly like her mother was at this year's Met Gala, complete with purple frills and long purple locks.

This family is definitely getting into the spirit of the season.

See more on Kylie and the rest of the Kar-Jenner clan below.

