Kourtney Kardashian won't stand for critics of her 4-year-old son Reign's hair.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a slideshow on Instagram featuring sweet images of her 7-year-old daughter, Penelope, and Reign on a family trip to Santa Ynez, California. During the getaway, they rode horses, played on farming equipment, checked out a pumpkin patch and more. However, one follower decided to take issue with Reign's long locks, commenting: "She really need to cut his hair."

Kourtney soon fired back, "She really need to not worry about kids that aren't her own. He is a happy boy 🙏🏼."

The post also received several comments from fans sharing how much they love Reign's hair, including one who wrote: "His hair is gorgeous and I'm a little envious to be honest." Another chimed in, "My son had long hair until he was 15 and then decided it was time to chop it off! Idk why ppl think children should all be little cookie cutters 💁🏻♀️."

Long hair is something of a tradition in Kourtney's household. Mason, her and Scott Disick's 9-year-old son, had long hair for years, until he opted for an edgy, faux-hawk look.

And Penelope didn't get her first hair cut until February of this year. Her proud mother marked the occasion by sharing some snaps of the then-6-year-old sporting her cropped, shoulder-length new 'do, writing beside, "First ever hair cut in all of her enchanting six years."

