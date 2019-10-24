With the long-awaited release of Kanye West's new album, Jesus Is King, just a few hours away, the rapper and his reality star wife, Kim Kardashian-West, stepped out in style in the Big Apple on Thursday.

The power couple walked the red carpet at the 2019 FGI Night Of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street, and posed for photos with their signature air of stoic mystique.

Kardashian shined in a metallic colored, curve-hugging silver and pearlescent purple one-shoulder ensemble, which she paired with clear heels.

Meanwhile, West brought his traditional casual-chic look, rocking grey charcoal jeans and a buttoned-up blue denim jacket over a black shirt with white sneakers.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The pair sweetly held hands as they walked past a crowd as they made their way to the red carpet, and Kim waved to fans as they called out to her and snapped cellphone pics from behind the metal barriers.

Gotham/GC Images

The appearance came just hours after West sat down for a lengthy interview with Beats 1's Zane Lowe on Apple Music where he opened up about the strict conditions he asked those close to him to work under while making the album. One of those conditions was to abstain from premarital sex.

"I was asking people to fast during the album. There were times where I was asking people not to have premarital sex while they were working on the album," he shared, acknowledging how "radical" the request was.

"There were times where I went to people that were working on other projects and said, 'Can you just work and focus on this?'" he added. "I thought if we could all focus and fast -- families who pray together stay together."

Jesus Is King will is set to be released late Thursday night. Check out the video below to hear more about the long-awaited album, which was originally expected to drop weeks ago.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Kanye West Brings Sunday Service to Ohio: Inside the Benefit Concert Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Kanye West Talks 'Jesus Is King,' Christmas Album and Presidential Run in New Beats 1 Interview

Kanye West Previews New Album 'Jesus Is King' and Raps About Chick-Fil-A

Kanye West Donates $1 Million to Charity In Honor of Kim Kardashian as 39th Birthday Present

Kanye West Reveals 'Jesus Is King' Album Coming on Oct. 25

Related Gallery