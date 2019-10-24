Kanye West took the teachings of the Bible to heart while making his new album, Jesus Is King.

In a candid, three-hour long interview with Beats 1's Zane Lowe on Apple Music on Thursday, West opened up about the strict conditions he asked those close to him to work under while making the album. One of those conditions was to abstain from premarital sex.

"I was asking people to fast during the album. There were times where I was asking people not to have premarital sex while they were working on the album," he shared, acknowledging how "radical" the request was.

"There were times where I went to people that were working on other projects and said, 'Can you just work and focus on this?'" he added. "I thought if we could all focus and fast -- families who pray together stay together."

West also opened up about his addiction to pornography during the interview, explaining that he's trying to "kick the habit."

"Playboy was my gateway into full-on pornography addiction. My dad had a Playboy left out at age 5, and it’s affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life from age 5 to now, having to kick the habit," he said. "It just presents itself in the open like it's okay. I stand up and say, 'You know, it's not OK.'"

Jesus Is King will is set to be released Friday, October 25.

