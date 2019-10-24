Kanye West is embracing religion with his new album, Jesus Is King, and the IMAX film of the same name. On Wednesday evening, the 42-year-old rapper previewed his ninth solo studio album and the film at The Forum in Los Angeles, inviting members of the public for free to the visually stunning event.

The fashion designer sought out artist Meg Webster to create a natural installation including large reeds and grass for attendees to stand in as they watched the IMAX film.

Though there were lots of delays getting into the venue due to complications at will call, Kanye, his wife, Kim Kardashian West, and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, kept the crowd entertained.

The crowd chanted each of the stars' names, jumping up and down with excitement as Kim filmed for her Instagram Story.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Yeezy rocked new royal blue gear, including a snapback hat, as people in the crowd held up new Jesus Is King merch.

Though the audience was very engaged, at one point, Kanye had to stop the music and ask people to back up so he could keep playing.

As for the new music, the album itself features lyrics about Christians being the one to judge Kanye the most for creating a gospel album and a Sunday Service church experience.

There's also one song featuring the lyrics, "Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A," referencing the popular fast food chain's religious decision to close its doors on Sunday.

The album and IMAX film will officially be released on Friday, Oct. 25.

Earlier this month, Kim joked about Kanye's decision to delay the release on Twitter. Kim retweeted a fan account and adding a face palm emoji. The post read: "kim: you know i told them the album was coming out on sunday right?" It then cut to a video of Kanye telling a reporter, "Ah, wow, I did not realize that."

Reporting by Alex Ungerman.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'KUWTK': Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Vow Renewal Ceremony Following Son Psalm's Birth Embed Code Restart

Kanye West Donates $1 Million to Charity In Honor of Kim Kardashian as 39th Birthday Present

Kanye West Reveals 'Jesus Is King' Album Coming on Oct. 25

'KUWTK': Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Private Vow Renewal Ceremony Following Son Psalm's Birth

Related Gallery