In celebration of their fifth wedding anniversary -- and the arrival of their fourth child -- Kim Kardashian-West and husband Kanye West held a heartfelt vow renewal that played out on Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

While the majority of the episode was focused on Kourtney and Khloe Kardasian's feud-filled, booze-fueled girls' trip with Larsa Pippen and other close friends, Kim spent most of the episode planning the heartfelt renewal.

"I just want to plan something special and take charge of this," Kim said in a solo interview, referring to her adorable plan to celebrate their love. "So, I thought let's just do something fun and sweet in our backyard and just make more of a memory."

As always, she ran into a few obstacles -- the biggest one came when she found out that Kanye, who she was keeping in the dark about the whole idea in an effort to surprise him, was meeting with a party planner to plan a big blow-out celebration for their anniversary.

After some internal conflict, Kim finally revealed her plans to Kanye, and he was supportive of the plan.

"At first, I was gonna keep it a full surprise and then I heard he was trying to plan something," Kim explained to Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr., who officiated the pair's wedding in May 2014 and returned for the renewal.

"Everyone was kind of being really weird. And I was like, 'Well, guys, if he's trying to plan something and I'm trying to plan something? Someone has to say something and we'll just do it together,'" Kim added. "It is what it is."

For the special day, Kim pulled out all the stops and brought together her entire family -- including the most special (and youngest) guest, their newborn baby, Psalm, whom they welcomed days before the special ceremony.

"I think it's so special that all four of our kids are here," Kim said, adding that she also tried to get everyone who was in their wedding party to come out for the grand occasion. "I'm excited everyone is coming over."

Kim even wrote her own vows, which was something she didn't do when the couple tied the knot, and is something she was excited to share.

"Kanye always talks about how, at our wedding, we had really traditional vows," Kim said in a solo interview. "At that time in front of all those people, I didn't even think I could get it together to say original vows."

While Kim and Kanye didn't film the ceremony, in an effort to keep it personal, private and only for their family, fans did get to hear some of her vows when she read them to her 3-year-old son, Saint, in one of the sweetest moments of the night.

"You are my husband. You are my best friend. My biggest believer and my one true love," Kim read to her little boy, as he bashfully covered his face with his hand.

There was a lot of love between Kim and Kanye this episode, while on last week's KUWTK they got into a fight over Kim's racy Met Gala ensemble. Check out the video below to see more.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

'KUWTK': Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian's Sexy Photos Impact His Soul Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Does Kim Kardashian's Makeup Ahead of Early Birthday Celebration: See the Look

Kim Kardashian Shares Pics From Her Baptism in Armenia With Her and Kanye West's Kids

Kim Kardashian's 'True Hollywood Story': 5 of the Biggest Revelations

Related Gallery