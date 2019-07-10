Kim Kardashian Shares New Smiling Pic of Baby Psalm

Kim Kardashian West is one adorably proud mom!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, and mother of four, took to social media on Wednesday to share a new, adorable snapshot of her super cute baby boy, Psalm.

The reality star, who welcomed the precious little man with husband Kanye West on May 9 via surrogate, couldn't help but gush over how incredibly cute her youngest child is.

"I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!" Kardashian West captioned the heartwarming photo of her little man, who was decked out in a simple gray shirt and matching sweats while lying in what appears to be a baby bassinet.

Kardashian West -- who is also mom to 6-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old son Saint and 1-year-old daughter Chicago -- first introduced Psalm to her followers with a sleepy pic that she shared just a month after he was born.

"The inspiration [for his name] was the Book of Psalms in the Bible," Psalm's grandmother, Kris Jenner, told ET in late May. "I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it's perfect ... He's just adorable!"

Check out the video below for more on the latest addition to the famous family.

