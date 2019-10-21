Kanye West Reveals 'Jesus Is King' Album Coming on Oct. 25

Kanye West's new music is almost here!

The 42-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Monday to announce that his upcoming LP, Jesus Is King, will drop on Friday, October 25. "JESUS IS KING OCT 25th," he tweeted alongside a pic of a blue vinyl record featuring his name and the album's title.

The announcement isn't much of surprise, as West previously revealed that his IMAX movie of the same name -- which is set to showcase West's Sunday Service on the big screen -- would debut its one-week-only run on the same date.

Previously, West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, led fans to believe that her husband's album would drop on Sept. 27. The initial date was shared after West held a Detroit, Michigan, listening party for the new album, after which Kardashian West wrote, "He's dropping the album Sunday [Sept. 27]. Just a few final tweaks to the mixes."

As for what fans can expect from the rapper's new music, an attendee at the listening party told ET that the album is not entirely gospel, adding that "there were many elements, but the album is still very much hip-hop with gospel influences mixed with The Life of Pablo."

Hip-hop duo Clipse, composed of Pusha T and No Malice, and Kenny G are featured on Jesus Is King, among others, per the attendee.

Watch the video below for more on West.

