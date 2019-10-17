Kanye West's Jesus Is King film (and alleged album) is coming!

The rapper's new movie will be released on Oct. 25, exclusively premiering for one week only in IMAX theaters worldwide. West's fans have been patiently awaiting new details about the project for weeks now, and on Thursday, they finally got the first official trailer.

"Filmed in the summer of 2019, Jesus Is King brings Kanye West's famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater," the movie's website explains of the synopsis. "This one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with new music from his forthcoming album Jesus Is King — all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of The IMAX Experience."

In the one-minute trailer, a camera closes in on a bright white light as a choir sings lyrics like "saved by his grace" in the background. "In the words of Jesus Christ, 'The time is fulfilled, and the Kingdom of God is at hand, repent and believe in the gospel,'" text from Mark 1:15 reads on a blue screen.

The trailer also reveals that the video was directed by Nick Knight, and filmed in James Turrell's Roden Crater. Located in the Painted Desert region of Northern Arizona, it's an unprecedented large-scale artwork piece that was created as a gateway to observe light, time and space. Fans interested in the limited engagement can purchase tickets now at JesusIsKing.IMAX.com.

Watch below:

As ET reported earlier this month, West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, led fans to believe that an all-new album was coming on Sept. 27, when he held his Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience event at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan.

According to an eyewitness, West played his entire Jesus Is King album from start to finish for only those in attendance. Phones were not allowed inside, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said via Instagram Stories at the time that her husband was expected to throw another listening session in Chicago, with a New York City event a day later, the same day the already-delayed album was supposed to drop. "Just a few final tweaks to the mixes," she teased.

Hear more in the video below.

