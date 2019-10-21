Kim Kardashian-West got a lot of love and luxurious gifts from friends and family for her birthday -- and she was pretty generous herself -- but the sweetest gift of all may have come from her husband, Kanye West.

The birthday girl, who turned 39 on Monday, took to Twitter to share a snapshot of a "certificate of donation," and explained how West gave an incredible amount of money to some of the charities that are closest to her heart.

"I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye [gave] me the most amazing bags. But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote. "This makes my heart so happy!"

I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags. But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy! pic.twitter.com/chNkyPRQGW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 22, 2019



According to the document, the sizable sum was gifted to four charities dedicated to criminal justice reform -- Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition.

As Kardashian explained, the money was gifted her honor and, according to the document, was officially donated by "Kanye North Saint Chi and Psalm West."

It was an incredibly sweet gesture that must have been the icing on the cake for the reality star and cosmetics mogul after a long day of getting a whole lot of love.

The mother of four was flooded with birthday wishes on social media, with her friends, family and fans posting cute, funny and adoring messages of support and well-wishes in commemoration of her special day.

Check out the video below for more on Kardashian's big 39th birthday!

