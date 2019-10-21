Kim Kardashian West is celebrating her 39th birthday by offering discounts for her fans!

The reality TV star shared on Instagram that KKW Beauty is giving 39% off on 14 must-have items, such as the powder contour and highlight kit, Ultralight Beams shimmery powders and liquid lipsticks in collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics. KKW Beauty is also now available at Ulta.

Kardashian West's new shapewear and lingerie line, SKIMS, is also participating in the special sale. All essential Underwire Bras, including the mesh and T-shirt styles, are $39. SKIMS also recently launched loungewear: comfy cotton bras, underwear, tanks and more that are perfect for cozy nights in.

Both sales end tonight at 11:59 p.m. PST and no codes are needed.

Shop the limited-time discounts by browsing through ET Style's favorite picks, ahead.

