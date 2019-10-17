Blake Lively's Baby Registry Reveals Her Must-Haves For Every Parent

Blake Lively is sharing her parenting essentials.

The 32-year-old actress has teamed up with Amazon to create a baby registry of everything parents need for their newborn. Lively, who recently gave birth to her third child with husband Ryan Reynolds, has hand-selected the items on the list, which features a wide range of products from diapers, a stroller and car seat to reusable food storage bags, portable containers, baby monitor and food blenders.

There's something for mom, too, like a nursing pillow to help her comfortably breast feed, lactation cookie bites and a lavender natural deodorant. With the registry, Lively will make a donation to Child Rescue Coalition.

Courtesy of Amazon / Guy Aroch

"I understand how overwhelming it is to be a new parent. What they don’t tell you is it never gets less overwhelming, but with each kid I do learn more," Lively said in the press release. "Before I had my first, I was lucky enough to have the parents in my life who I trusted most share their "must haves" with me. I hope to do the same for you with my baby registry picks. Good luck! You’re gonna’ need it."

Check out the star's baby registry below and shop a selection of her must-have items, ahead.

Diapers

Amazon

Diapers are a no-brainer for newborns. This panda print bundle from Jessica Alba's The Honest Company is an essential.

Fleece Onesie

Amazon

How cute, comfy and warm would baby be in this adorable fleece onesie this winter? We can't cope.

Car Seat

Amazon

A baby car seat that's easy to install with adjustable headrest and storage pockets.

Portable Food Container

Amazon

Take the little one's snacks everywhere in this sleek BPA-free plastic portable container. It's microwave and dishwasher safe, too.

Baby Monitor

Amazon

Hear how your baby is doing sans being in the room. This monitor lets you talk back, monitor the temperature of the room and turn on the soothing starry night light projector.

Food Steamer & Blender

Amazon

Prepare your own baby food (purees to solids) with this 4-in-1 steam cooker and blender, which comes with a cooking basket, mixing lid, spatula and recipe booklet.

Nursing Pillow

Amazon

Breast feeding can be a more comfortable experience thanks to this nursing pillow that encourages better posture to avoid straining your back, neck and arms.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Blake Lively Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively Posts Flirty Comment on Husband Ryan Reynolds' Sexy New Pics

Blake Lively Transforms into a Spy Bent on Revenge in Explosive 'Rhythm Section' Trailer