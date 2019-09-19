Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are pros at playfully giving each other grief, but they also know how to show their appreciation for each other.

On Wednesday, the Detective Pikachu star posted a number of stills from a photo shoot he did to promote his alcohol brand, Aviation Gin. The images show the debonair leading man sporting a number of stylish looks. In no time, his wife hopped in the comments section, writing, "Feeling very happy about my life choices right now…"

But the fun didn't end there! Blake's older sister, Robyn, also commented on the handsome photos: "I am ALSO feeling very happy about my sister's life choices right about now…"

Then, Reynolds' co-star in Hobbs & Shaw, Dwayne Johnson, chimed in with what appears to be an inside joke.

"Love these shots and love your gin," he wrote. "Oh but I'm an 'a**hole' cos I wanted you to read the second half of the Shining?"

Lively's affectionate comment is a reprieve from the pair's tradition of playfully poking fun at each other on social media. Just last month, she turned 32 and her husband marked the occasion by posting a series of photos showing Lively in a number of unflattering ways, including looking away from the camera and with her eyes closed.

Speaking of Lively, the actress' upcoming new spy thriller, The Rhythm Section, released its first trailer on Thursday morning. In it, the leading lady takes on a number of unique looks and disguises while playing a woman impersonating an assassin in order to avenge her family.

Check out the new trailer below.

