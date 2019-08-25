Ryan Reynolds is no stranger to poking fun at his wife, Blake Lively, and her birthday is no exception.

The 42-year-old actor took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy birthday -- the actress turned 32 on Sunday -- by sharing multiple photos of her. However, all of the photos showed Lively with her eyes accidentally closed or looking away from the camera.

"Happy Birthday, @blakelively," Reynolds wrote.

Earlier this month, Reynolds shared the incredible birthday gift Lively gave him for his birthday -- a painting depicting his childhood.

"My first job was delivering newspapers for the Vancouver Sun," he wrote on Instagram. "The house in the painting is my childhood home. My brothers and I spent years trying to kill each other on that lawn. There are a lot of Easter eggs in the painting, including my idol, John Candy on the front page of the newspaper. The house no longer stands but it’s a living, breathing thing in my head. This piece of art is the greatest present my wife has ever given me. It was created by @dannygalieote."

Of course, he couldn't resist poking fun at Lively.

"If there’s ever a fire, I’m grabbing this first. I’ll come back for Blake," he joked.

Lively is currently pregnant with their third child together. Last May, Reynolds joked to ET about being "Mr. Lively."

"Oh, I'm Mr. Lively 24/7," Reynolds said. "And I'm happy about it. It's great. [It's the] best gig."

