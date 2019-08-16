Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been married almost seven years, but they’re still finding special ways to say I love you.

The Deadpool star took to Instagram earlier this week to share a meaningful present his wife gave him that is his favorite yet.

“My first job was delivering newspapers for the Vancouver Sun. The house in the painting is my childhood home,” Reynolds captioned a series of pics of him with the sweet painting. “My brothers and I spent years trying to kill each other on that lawn. There are a lot of Easter eggs in the waiting, including my idol, John Candy on the front page of the newspaper. The house no longer stands but it’s a living, breathing thing in my head.”

The painting features a young Reynolds tossing a newspaper onto the lawn of his family home.

“This piece of art is the greatest present my wife has ever given me,” he noted. “It was created by @dannygalieote. If there’s ever a fire, I’m grabbing this first. I’ll come back for Blake.”

The post got lots of love from the couple’s celebrity friends, including Lively’s Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star and real-life pal, America Ferrera.

“That’s the sweetest. She’s the best gift giver,” Ferrera wrote.

The couple recently announced that they are expecting their third child together when Lively arrived at the film premiere for Reynolds’ film, Detective Pikachu, sporting a sweet baby bump this past May.

For more from the couple, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jake Gyllenhaal Jokes He's Not Speaking With Ryan Reynolds After Best Friends Day Feud (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Fans By Tweeting Link to 'Detective Pikachu' 'Full Movie'

Blake Lively Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Related Gallery