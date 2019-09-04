Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are putting their money and resources to a good cause.

It was announced on Wednesday that the Gossip Girl alum and the Deadpool star made two separate donations of $1 million each to both the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.

According to an announcement made by the Young Center, the generous gift will be used to establish the Waymaker Fund for Immigrant Children, which aims to protect and increase the protections for the rights of immigrant children separated from their families at the border and amid increased deportation efforts.

Meanwhile, the donation to the NAACP LDF law firm will help the organization's efforts to promote racial and social justice and equality across the nation through challenging unconstitutional legislation and advocacy litigation.

"We’re blown away by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and the Young Center’s commitment to not only justice and democracy, but humanity," the couple said in a statement regarding their donation.

"Over the last few years, our perspective has grown and we’ve realized we have to do everything possible to foster more compassion and empathy in this world," their statement continued. "History's being written right now. We’re grateful to give back to organizations who give voice to so many."

This is one additional facet to the couple's extensive history of philanthropy. Reynolds has been a vocal and financial supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, F**k Cancer and the Michael J. Fox Foundation, while Lively has given her time, energy and resources to multiple groups, including the celeb-backed charity organization Chime for Change.

