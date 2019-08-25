Leonardo DiCaprio is putting up money to help combat the raging wild fires irreparably devastating the Amazon.

After joining the chorus of voices speaking out to raise awareness about the near-cataclysmic tragedy tearing through the rainforest -- doing untold damage to the environment through its impact on climate change and devastation of biodiversity -- the Oscar winner's environmental foundation, Earth Alliance, has launched the Amazon Forest Fund.

The foundation pledged $5 million to aid efforts in fighting the wildfires and repair the damage done to the Amazon rainforest, which is known as the "lungs of the planet," considering they produce up to 20 percent of the world's oxygen.

"The Amazon rainforest is on fire, with more than 9,000 wildfires scorching delicate, irreplaceable landscapes across Brazil this week -- year to date, more than 72,000 fires have been reported by Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE). This is a significant increase from the 40,000 fires in Brazil at this point last year," the Amazon Forest Fund stated on the program's newly created homepage.

The organization explained that the money raised "will be distributed directly to local partners and the indigenous communities protecting the Amazon, the incredible diversity of wildlife that lives there, and the health of the planet overall."

According to CBS News, there are several additional organizations to donate to that are working to save the rainforest, including Amazon Conservation Team, Amazon Conservation Association, the Rainforest Trust and the Rainforest Foundation.

