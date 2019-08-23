Stars have taken to social media in droves in the hopes of shedding light on the plight of the Amazon rainforest. But several images that have been shared are actually from older Amazonian fires and some are not even from the Amazon at all.

Actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio regrammed one image of a wall of fire and smoke. The same image was also posted by Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen.

CNN notes that the photo was published on a website in 2018, showing earlier fires than the ones currently ravaging the Amazon. The site notes that the fires themselves are not in question, as Brazil has reported 80 percent more fires in 2019 than there were last year.

Another photo making the rounds is one that’s been posted by Justin Bieber, Jaden Smith, and YouTuber Logan Paul. It was republished in The Guardian in 2007 and the British paper says it was originally taken in 1989.

Despite the conflated images, the intention behind the stars’ posts is genuine. Many stars have spoken out following the lack of media coverage surrounding the fires.

“My beloved Brazil! Speak up and stop the deforestation of the Amazon which is 20 percent of the air we breathe,” Shakira wrote on Instagram. “The home of our people and our fauna should be protected. The Amazon is ours, is everyone’s!”

Salma Hayek shared a video of the fires, writing, “Thanks to all of you who used my Instagram to bring attention to the Amazonian fires. I hear you, and I unite myself with you. I have already started participating in the reforestation. The world should come together to heal and protect the lungs of our planet. Brazil and Peru I’m with you.”

According to CBS News, there are several organizations to donate to that are working to save the rainforest, including Amazon Conservation Team, Amazon Conservation Association, the Rainforest Trust and the Rainforest Foundation.

