Blake Lively Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 With Ryan Reynolds

Congratulations to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds!

The 31-year-old actress has given birth to their third child together, according to multiple reports. Us Weekly reports that Lively gave birth earlier this summer and the baby is about two months old.

The couple is already parents to two daughters -- 4-year-old James and 3-year-old Inez. Lively revealed she was pregnant with their third child on May 2 at the Pokémon Detective Pikachu movie premiere in New York City, where she surprised everyone when she arrived in a yellow Retrofete that showed off an obvious baby bump.

"PokeMOM ... Out now," she joked on Instagram alongside pics at the premiere.

Lively and 42-year-old Reynolds have been notoriously private about keeping their children out of the public eye. The former Gossip Girl star spoke out about their decision in June 2016.

"Our child hasn't had the opportunity to choose whether or not she wants her personal life to be public or not," she told Marie Claire U.K., referring to James. "So in order to give her as much normality as possible, we want her to have a childhood like we had."

"We can't really throw her into the lion's den that is L.A.," she added. "Not that we really want to."

The only public event Lively and Reynolds have brought their kids to is Reynolds' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2016, where they made their adorable debut.

Reynolds spoke with ET about having his family there to support him during such a big moment.

"It's everything," he said. "Not only because my family is here, [but] this only happens once in a lifetime. Normally we don't drop the whole family out like this, but I just thought I'd regret this in 20 years if I didn't have my kids here as well. So we all, we decided collectively just to come down here in one big movement and be a part of this."

In April 2017, Lively spoke about balancing her busy career with her kids.

"My family is my priority, and my work fits in and around that," Lively told The Insider as she was honored for her work combating child pornography at Variety's Power of Women event in New York City. "I've [been] fortunate to have a job I can take my family with me and I can tailor to that, but I hope that my girls always feel what a priority they are, and see that they can be professional, strong, powerful women and they can also be mothers, wives and daughters."

Last December, Reynolds -- who often hilariously jokes about fatherhood on Twitter -- spoke about being a parent during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I love it," he shared. "It’s really kind of made me a better person, I think. I sort of miss being horrible. It’s hard. It’s always a challenge, two kids. I think of blinking right now as tiny little breaks all day, but it’s the dream. It’s the best, they’re my buddies. I love it."

ET last spoke with the actor in April at the Pokémon Detective Pikachu premiere in Tokyo, Japan, where he joked about James' influence on his career.

"She's kinda the arbiter of everything I do really, yeah," Reynolds said about his eldest child. "I get permission slips."

"I think she gets the check for most things," he continued.

