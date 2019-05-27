Blake Lively's Growing Baby Bump Is on Full Display in Fitted T-Shirt

Blake Lively is absolutely glowing!

On Sunday, the actress stepped out in Boston, Massachusetts, where her husband, Ryan Reynolds, is currently filming his upcoming movie, Free Guy.

Lively, who is pregnant with her and Reynolds' third child, was all smiles as she hit the city streets wearing a big blue hat, a matching overcoat, jeans, Adidas sneakers and a figure-hugging T-shirt that really showed off her growing baby bump.

The Gossip Girl star's casual street style is a far cry from the stunning yellow dress she wore to announce her pregnancy earlier this month.

Lively debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the premiere of Reynolds' movie, Pokemon Detective Pikachu, in New York City and cleverly shared the news with her Instagram followers. "PokeMOM.... Out now," she captioned photos from the event.

Lively, 31, and Reynolds, 42, are already parents to daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2. Here's more on the growing family:

