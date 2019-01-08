Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds know how to start 2019 off right — with puppies!



The pair is currently in New Orleans, where they bonded with music producer Korey Richey and some adorable pooches.



“New Orleans. As much as possible,” the 42-year-old leading man captioned a photo of himself and his wife on either side of Richey while sitting on a house’s front stoop. In the producer’s arms is a baby golden retriever as the adult pup stands nearby.

Reynolds and Lively have often showcased their love for The Big Easy. Just a week ago, the Deadpool star posted a painting that local artist Ashley Longshore did featuring a bottle of Aviation Gin (which the actor is a part owner) surrounded by blooming flowers.



“When legendary @ashleylongshoreart paints @aviationginlike one of her french girls,” he captioned the snap, playfully referencing Titanic.

In September, the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary with a hilarious exchange on Instagram.



First, Reynolds posted an image of an Aviation Gin truck featuring his likeness on the side. The truck also read: “Drivers do not carry cash, just Aviation Gin.”



"Turns out the driver really doesn't carry cash. But he DOES carry pepper spray... and a sh*tload of @aviationgin #Aviationowner," he captioned the image.



Lively commented: "Who needs a mini van?! I'm driving this from now on," she wrote in the comments section. "Subtle, gorgeous, and OHMYGAWDYOUREHUGE."



