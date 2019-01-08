Keanu Reeves Says Winona Ryder Calls Him 'Husband'

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder’s wonderfully platonic marriage is apparently going swimmingly!



The John Wick star dropped by The Talk on Monday, where he addressed their supposed nuptials. He also revealed to the co-hosts that Ryder calls him “husband” in text messages.



“I didn’t really believe her," the 54-year-old leading man responded to the marriage speculation. "And then Francis Ford Coppola, the director of Dracula, contacted Winona and said publicly that, yeah, that actually happened. The priest did a full ceremony and Winona and I got married… Yeah, it’s awesome.”

Back in August, while promoting their romantic comedy Destination Wedding, Ryder told ET’s Lauren Zima that, by all accounts, their ceremony on the set of the 1992 film was the real deal.



“I’m convinced we really did get married, because it was a real Romanian priest and they did a master that he did the whole thing,” she said.



The charming pair also admitted that, when they first met back in the ‘80s, both took a fancy to each other.



“I had a pretty big, healthy crush on him,” Ryder, 46, said. “I had a big, healthy crush on you too,” Reeves replied.



This weekend, Reeves’ next film, Replicas, rolls into theaters. In it, he plays a scientist who decides to bring family members back to life using synthetic biology after they die in a car accident. This quickly raises questions of morality and puts him at odds with his government-run lab and law enforcement.

