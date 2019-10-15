Kim Kardashian's newest collection will encourage you to stay home.

The social media star dropped a cotton collection for her "Solutionwear" brand, SKIMS, on Tuesday, and pieces are already selling out quick. In addition to the brand's range of shapewear, Kardashian now offers comfy, cotton underwear and loungewear begging to be worn while relaxing in your abode, especially as temperatures drop (and a night-in with a hot cup of tea while binging Netflix is so much more appealing than going out).

The cotton collection features an assortment of soft, cozy-yet-lightweight essentials from bras and briefs to a tank and leggings. The color palette is, of course, sleek and muted a la Kardashian style, including white, black, lilac and a subtle sage hue.

Courtesy of SKIMS

Ranging in prices from $18 to $56, the pieces, available in sizes from XXS through 4XL, are affordable and meant to be mixed and matched. Feeling comfortable has never looked so chic, right?

Courtesy of SKIMS

Shop ET Style's top picks from the SKIMS cotton collection, ahead.

SKIMS

SKIMS

SKIMS

SKIMS

SKIMS

