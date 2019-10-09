Kate Middleton is at it again with affordable fashion!

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted visiting London's Natural History Museum on Wednesday in an outfit that got us ready and excited for sweater weather.

The 37-year-old royal looked flawlessly polished and chic in fall-centric colors in a burgundy knit with scallop high-neck detail from affordable London-based label Warehouse and olive green culotte pants from British line Jigsaw, the same brand Kate's sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, recently collaborated with for her Smart Set capsule collection. The brunette accessorized with coordinating burgundy-colored accessories -- a gorgeous quilted top-handle Chanel bag and Tod's fringed leather pumps.

Kate loves to mix high-end and affordable pieces. Last month, she paired $50 Zara pants with an Equipment silk shirt and Gianvito Rossi shoes.

Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Due to the Kate effect, her exact Warehouse sweater, which retailed for $50, is sold out, but we found a very similar version in the same berry color for $69. Kate's exact Jigsaw wide-leg pants, priced at $113, are still in stock, but we suggest you hurry and add to cart as sizes will sell out fast.

Shop Kate's perfect fall ensemble, ahead, including her exact Jigsaw culottes, along with ET Style's picks of similar sweater, pumps and bag.

GET THE LOOK:

Warehouse

John Lewis

Kate Spade New York

Topshop

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton's Perfect $50 Work Pant Is Still in Stock -- Shop It Now!

6 Kate Middleton-Approved Fashion Essentials to Rent On a Budget

Meghan Markle Wears $139 Trench Dress From This Mall Store