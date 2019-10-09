Kate Middleton Rocks the Perfect Fall Trouser: See the Chic Look!

The perfect look for fall! Kate Middleton stepped out on Wednesday to prove that she's an expert in fall fashion.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge visited London's Natural History Museum where she toured the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity to learn about how it is helping to protect UK wildlife.

For the outing, she wore a plum-colored fitted Warehouse sweater, green Jigsaw trousers, matching purple heels and a burgundy Chanel clutch.

Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duchess wore her brunette locks down and curled and was all smiles at the appearance.

While the whole look was chic and elegant, it was her wide-legged, high-waisted pleated trousers that almost give the illusion of a skirt that caused fans to do a double take.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The pants are currently on sale for £89 (about $110). Jigsaw is a British brand that the royals have worked closely with in the past. Kate's sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, collaborated with the company for her recent Smart Set capsule collection, showcasing a blazer and trousers for the special line.

Kate tends to opt for skirts and dresses, but when she does rock pants, she often either wears skinny jeans for casual outings or a wide-legged cut trouser for other occasions.

For more of Kate's fashion, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Honor Princess Diana With Fashion | ET Style Feed Embed Code Restart

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Prince William Team Up for Mental Health PSA

Kate Middleton and Prince William Take Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Soccer Game

Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out Together as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wrap Up Africa Tour

Related Gallery