Kate Middleton Rocks the Perfect Fall Trouser: See the Chic Look!
The perfect look for fall! Kate Middleton stepped out on Wednesday to prove that she's an expert in fall fashion.
The 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge visited London's Natural History Museum where she toured the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity to learn about how it is helping to protect UK wildlife.
For the outing, she wore a plum-colored fitted Warehouse sweater, green Jigsaw trousers, matching purple heels and a burgundy Chanel clutch.
The Duchess wore her brunette locks down and curled and was all smiles at the appearance.
While the whole look was chic and elegant, it was her wide-legged, high-waisted pleated trousers that almost give the illusion of a skirt that caused fans to do a double take.
The pants are currently on sale for £89 (about $110). Jigsaw is a British brand that the royals have worked closely with in the past. Kate's sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, collaborated with the company for her recent Smart Set capsule collection, showcasing a blazer and trousers for the special line.
Kate tends to opt for skirts and dresses, but when she does rock pants, she often either wears skinny jeans for casual outings or a wide-legged cut trouser for other occasions.
For more of Kate's fashion, watch the clip below:
