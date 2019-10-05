It was a fun family outing for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their son, Prince George, and daughter, Princess Charlotte, cheered on the Aston Villa during their soccer match against Norwich City at Carrow Road in Norwich, on Saturday.

The royal family was photographed enjoying the game, with the 6-year-old prince getting very excited while watching. In video posted online, George, wearing a burgundy shirt, is seen bouncing up and down and cheering, as his parents smile and laugh with him.

Kate, meanwhile, looked lovely in all black and small gold hoop earrings. Prince Louis was not in attendance.

Kate and William's outing comes days after they attended a special event hosted by His Highness the Aga Khan, which showcased modern Pakistani culture ahead of their Oct. 14 tour of Pakistan.

Last month, the couple accompanied their 4-year-old daughter on her first day of school with her brother George.

George and Charlotte wore their matching school uniforms, with Charlotte pulling her hair back into a ponytail. The princess found a way to stand out by attaching to her school bag a pink sequined unicorn key chain.

