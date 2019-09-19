6 Kate Middleton-Approved Fashion Essentials to Rent On a Budget

Who hasn’t looked at a picture of Kate Middleton -- arriving to the BAFTAs in a white, one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown, walking Princess Charlotte and Prince George to school in a MICHAEL Michael Kors floral shirt dress -- and immediately wanted to buy her entire outfit? (For the record, we’d also love that hair.)

The reality is, you don’t need to blow your entire wardrobe budget to look like royalty, especially Kate -- whose personal style is imbued in wearability, polish and versatility, making it very easy to channel ourselves.

Below, ET Style has gathered Kate's frequently worn styles that are available for rent via clothing subscription boxes, so you can rotate your outfits just as often as the Duchess of Cambridge herself.

Ahead, browse through the best Kate Middleton-inspired rentals from My List at Bloomingdale's, Rent the Runway, Haverdash and more.

Printed Midi Dress

Karwai Tang/WireImage

AARON CHOWN/AFP/Getty Images

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

This summer, Kate wore printed vintage-style tea dresses on many occasions (for garden visits and school drop-offs) that hit the perfect note between ladylike and cool. (Not an easy Venn diagram, we promise!) It’s the kind of look that, whether paired with wedges or sneakers, takes you from the farmer’s market to brunch with the girls -- all while looking effortlessly chic on a weekend. Add on a denim jacket or cardigan to this pretty green printed frock from Nuuly for an extra layer when temperatures start to go down.

GET THE LOOK:

Nuuly

Utility Jacket

Getty Images

Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The duchess always does casual style just right. On a post-maternity leave trip to the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in 2018, Kate paired an army green utility jacket with skinnies and riding boots -- a no-fail combo that’s both sophisticated and laidback. She has worn the jacket style, perfect for transitional weather, many times since then. Opt for this Madewell topper from Rent the Runway with denim or drape it over the shoulders on those in-between fall nights.

GET THE LOOK:

Rent the Runway

Pale Pink Shift Dress

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Danny Martindale/WireImage

Just a guess, but we’re pretty sure a pale pink shift dress is one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s favorite pieces to wear. She has worn various versions throughout the years, and thankfully for the rest of us it's easy to pull off. We love this cap-sleeve sheath design from Express Style Trial we can totally see Kate rocking. We won’t judge if you want to throw a tea party of your own just to show it off.

GET THE LOOK:

Express Style Trial

Bow Neckline

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Whether it's a dress or a blouse, Kate adores a bow neckline, such as the powder blue Elie Saab lace dress she wore to this year's Royal Ascot -- a regal look that was fancy-with-a-capital-F. Or the vibrant purple top she wore with black wide-leg trousers while visiting the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre. Get a similar vibe in a lace button-up top, accented by tiny bow, from Haverdash. Fascinator optional.

GET THE LOOK:

Haverdash

Wide-Leg Pants

IAN VOGLER/AFP/Getty Images

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate is no stranger to a wide-leg cropped pant: She wore a khaki pair to the Chelsea Flower Show in May and a sailor-style, buttoned, pleated version to the King’s Cup Regatta that same month. Then just this week she wore a black cropped pair to a surprise visit to the Family Nurse Partnership in south London. Take a page from the duchess’ style book and pair this J Brand denim style with casual sneakers or, for dressier occasions, sky-high pumps.

GET THE LOOK:

My List at Bloomingdale's

Off-the-Shoulder Dress

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate showed off a little collarbone in an off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown at the 2017 BAFTAs and in a sleek ivory pleated number by Barbara Casasola in June for the Addiction Awareness Week gala dinner. The flirty yet elegant silhouette (Kate's sister-in-law, Meghan, is also a fan of the shoulder-baring style) is a chic way to reveal a hint of skin, while still being able to look your S.O.'s parents (or, say, the Queen) in the eye. Try an off-the-shoulder dress from The Stylist LA for your next black tie affair.

GET THE LOOK:

The Stylist LA

