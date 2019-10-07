The Fab Four are working together again! Though Prince William and Kate Middleton have their own foundation separate from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the royal couples have teamed up once more for an important cause.

Continuing their push to support mental health, the Dukes and Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex have released a new PSA for Every Mind Matters -- a tool to help with mental health.

In the clip, William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan all talk about the struggles people face in their every day lives.

"Everyone knows that feeling, when life gets on top of us. We feel stress, low, anxious or have trouble sleeping," William and Harry say. "We think there's nothing to be done. Nothing we can do about it."

Meghan's voice then cuts in, saying, "But now, there's a new way to help turn things around."

As Kate, 37, talks about the options Every Mind Matters offers, the faces on the screen turn from concerned to smiling. The clip ends with actress Glenn Close declaring, "We're in this together."

This is the first time the royal couples have worked together in months. Following their 2018 wedding and the birth of their son, Archie, this past May, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, have been preparing to launch their own Sussex Royal Foundation next year, separate from William, 37, and Kate's Royal Foundation. The Royal Foundation was started in 2011 by William, Kate and Harry. Meghan made her first appearance with the organization in February 2018 before officially joining in June. The Sussexes then decided to start their own organization, and also moved out of Kensington Palace and into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England. There have been rumors of rifts between the couples as they go on to lead separate lives.

However, this past July, a royal source told ET that the couples were on better footing than they have been in the past despite past rift rumors.

