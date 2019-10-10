Becca Tilley's new collection is made for women on the go.

The Bachelor alum, podcast host and influencer has teamed up with Bar III to create a chic fall line exclusively for Macy's. Tilley gives workwear staples a fun, trendy spin -- think double-breasted pantsuit with neon green plaid, a pink-and-red color-blocked duster coat, animal print dresses and faux leather separates.

In addition to polished, office-ready attire, the collection features cozy cold-weather jackets, a sequin metallic set (perfect for the holidays!), a comfy pair of knit joggers and basics to layer under throughout the season.

The collection is affordable, too, with prices ranging from $39.50 to $129.50, giving you another reason to stock up on the social media star's fall essentials.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Becca Tilley x Bar III line.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Watch ET's Unfiltered interview with Tilley, below.

