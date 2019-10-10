Shopping

Becca Tilley's New Collection Gives Workwear Staples a Fun Spin -- Shop It Now!

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Becca Tilley Bar III collection 1280
Courtesy of Macy's

Becca Tilley's new collection is made for women on the go. 

The Bachelor alum, podcast host and influencer has teamed up with Bar III to create a chic fall line exclusively for Macy's. Tilley gives workwear staples a fun, trendy spin -- think double-breasted pantsuit with neon green plaid, a pink-and-red color-blocked duster coat, animal print dresses and faux leather separates. 

In addition to polished, office-ready attire, the collection features cozy cold-weather jackets, a sequin metallic set (perfect for the holidays!), a comfy pair of knit joggers and basics to layer under throughout the season. 

The collection is affordable, too, with prices ranging from $39.50 to $129.50, giving you another reason to stock up on the social media star's fall essentials.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Becca Tilley x Bar III line. 

 

Becca Tilley x Bar III Double-Breasted Duster
Macy's

Becca Tilley x Bar III Double-Breasted Duster, $130 at Macy's

 

Becca Tilley x Bar III Plaid Double-Breasted Blazer
Macy's

Becca Tilley x Bar III Plaid Double-Breasted Blazer, $100 at Macy's

Becca Tilley x Bar III Plaid Tapered Pants
Macy's

Becca Tilley x Bar III Plaid Tapered Pants, $80 at Macy's

Becca Tilley x Bar III Cowl-Neck Sweater
Macy's

Becca Tilley x Bar III Cowl-Neck Sweater, $80 at Macy's 

Becca Tilley x Bar III Animal-Print Shirtdress
Macy's

Becca Tilley x Bar III Animal-Print Shirtdress, $80 at Macy's

Becca Tilley x Bar III Cropped Faux-Fur Bomber
Macy's

Becca Tilley x Bar III Cropped Faux-Fur Bomber, $130 at Macy's

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Watch ET's Unfiltered interview with Tilley, below. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton's Latest Outfit Is Major Fall Fashion Inspiration -- Shop Her $113 Pants!

The Best Holiday Gifts From Nordstrom -- Zella Leggings, Barefoot Dreams Throw, YSL Perfume & More!

Halloween Costumes 2019: Ideas Inspired by TV Shows & Movies -- 'Stranger Things,' 'Hustlers' & More!

 