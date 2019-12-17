The Best Nordstrom Gifts -- Zella Leggings, Barefoot Dreams Throw, YSL Perfume and More
Ah, Nordstrom.
The popular department store is a specialty retailer and a one-stop shop for everything quality fashion and beauty -- it carries an expansive range of brands, from high-end designers to affordable lines for women, men and children.
With so many choices, though, what’s one to do when picking the perfect gift for friends and family? To help you through the holiday season, ET Style has scoured the store’s site and narrowed down the best gifts that are sure to impress. The department store's highlights include highly rated Zella leggings, a gorgeous MAC compact set and in-demand items like a Dyson hair dryer and a Barefoot Dreams throw.
Finish up your holiday gift shopping by browsing our top picks of great gifts from Nordstrom, ahead.
With over 6,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this is the classic black legging she'll never want to take off.
Who wouldn't want a super-soft microfiber blanket? It's the essential for a cozy night in.
For the friend who can never have too much shimmer, this fun and stylish MAC Cosmetics mini palette features star-powered bronzing powder, blush and highlighter. Choose from light and medium color schemes -- both come in an appropriately glittery compact.
The classic cardigan sweater is given a trendy spin in this slinky, longline design by blogger Arielle Charnas. Throw a camisole underneath for the office, then rock it alone for after-work drinks.
The newest fragrance from the Yves Saint Laurent collection is a sultry balance of musk and floral. Plus, that bottle is too beautiful to pass up.
Treat your loved one to the widely raved Dyson hair dryer that comes with multiple speed and heat settings, along with three attachments. It claims to provide fast drying time while smoothing the hair and increasing shine.
Pretty lingerie she can wear every day. This bra and thong from Natori have amazing reviews for comfortability and fit.
A favorite among fashion girls, a selection of Reformation pieces are available at the department store. We highly recommend a printed square-neck top that's easy to dress up and down.
Lug boots that are functional, stylish and perfect for the lady who lives in a city with real winter.
This vintage-inspired pendant necklace is the perfect gift for that special someone in your life, thanks to the initial pendant.
