Shopping

The Best Nordstrom Gifts -- Zella Leggings, Barefoot Dreams Throw, YSL Perfume and More

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Nordstrom holiday gift guide hero image
ETonline

Ah, Nordstrom. 

The popular department store is a specialty retailer and a one-stop shop for everything quality fashion and beauty -- it carries an expansive range of brands, from high-end designers to affordable lines for women, men and children.

With so many choices, though, what’s one to do when picking the perfect gift for friends and family? To help you through the holiday season, ET Style has scoured the store’s site and narrowed down the best gifts that are sure to impress. The department store's highlights include highly rated Zella leggings, a gorgeous MAC compact set and in-demand items like a Dyson hair dryer and a Barefoot Dreams throw.

Finish up your holiday gift shopping by browsing our top picks of great gifts from Nordstrom, ahead. 

Live In High Waist Leggings
Zella
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Live In High Waist Leggings
Zella

With over 6,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this is the classic black legging she'll never want to take off. 

CozyChic Throw
Barefoot Dreams
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw
Nordstrom
CozyChic Throw
Barefoot Dreams

Who wouldn't want a super-soft microfiber blanket? It's the essential for a cozy night in.

REGULARLY $147

Star-Dipped Extra Dimension Face Compact
MAC
MAC Star-Dipped Extra Dimension Face Compact
Nordstrom
Star-Dipped Extra Dimension Face Compact
MAC

For the friend who can never have too much shimmer, this fun and stylish MAC Cosmetics mini palette features star-powered bronzing powder, blush and highlighter. Choose from light and medium color schemes -- both come in an appropriately glittery compact.

A $53 VALUE

V-Neck Cardigan
Something Navy
Something Navy V-Neck Cardigan
Nordstrom
V-Neck Cardigan
Something Navy

The classic cardigan sweater is given a trendy spin in this slinky, longline design by blogger Arielle Charnas. Throw a camisole underneath for the office, then rock it alone for after-work drinks.

REGULARLY $79

Libre Eau de Parfum Spray
Yves Saint Laurent
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Spray
Nordstrom
Libre Eau de Parfum Spray
Yves Saint Laurent

The newest fragrance from the Yves Saint Laurent collection is a sultry balance of musk and floral. Plus, that bottle is too beautiful to pass up. 

 

Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Nordstrom
Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson

Treat your loved one to the widely raved Dyson hair dryer that comes with multiple speed and heat settings, along with three attachments. It claims to provide fast drying time while smoothing the hair and increasing shine. 

 

Feathers Contour Bra & Bliss Perfection Thong
Natori
Natori
Nordstrom
Feathers Contour Bra & Bliss Perfection Thong
Natori

Pretty lingerie she can wear every day. This bra and thong from Natori have amazing reviews for comfortability and fit. 

 

BRA
THONG

Kemmy Top
Reformation
Reformation Kemmy Top
Nordstrom
Kemmy Top
Reformation

A favorite among fashion girls, a selection of Reformation pieces are available at the department store. We highly recommend a printed square-neck top that's easy to dress up and down. 

 

REGULARLY $128

Shearling Lace-Up Boot
Marc Fisher
Marc Fisher Izzie Shearling Lace-Up Boot
Nordstrom
Shearling Lace-Up Boot
Marc Fisher

Lug boots that are functional, stylish and perfect for the lady who lives in a city with real winter.

Initial Pendant Necklace
Bracha
Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace
Nordstrom
Initial Pendant Necklace
Bracha

This vintage-inspired pendant necklace is the perfect gift for that special someone in your life, thanks to the initial pendant.

See our sister sites for more tech holiday gift guidesgaming holiday gift guideskitchen holiday gift guides and Rachael Ray holiday gift guides

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT: 

2019 Holiday Gift Guide -- Shop the Best Fashion, Beauty, Home and More Deals

Holiday Gift Guide -- Beauty Products Loved by Celebs Like Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner and More

The Best Holiday Gifts for Fashion-Forward Women

Holiday Gift Guide -- The Best Amazon Beauty Gifts