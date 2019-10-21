Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Amazon Beauty Gifts

We all know that Amazon is our go-to for life essentials, from AAA batteries to dish soap.

But you should also know that you can pick up some pretty sweet beauty gifts for the face oil obsessive or nail polish collector in your life, while you’re placing that order for paper towels.

(Shopping on Amazon should be a case study in multitasking, people).

Below, you’ll find the best beauty gifts on Amazon for every skin lover, hair fanatic and mascara acolyte you need to buy for this holiday shopping season.

Tula Probiotic Skincare

Amazon

Probiotics are all the rage in skincare these days, due to their ability to balance your complexion’s microbiome, making skin more radiant and glowing. This 30-day kit also contains anti-aging ingredients such as retinol and antioxidants.

Jurlique Hand Creams

Amazon

This trio of rich creams keeps hands from chapping and flaking in cold weather. Made with safflower and macadamia oils, they claim to leave skin soft, supple and lightly fragranced with either rose, citrus or lavender. Plus, these pretty tubes will look good in an Instagram-ready medicine cabinet.

Nest Votive Candles

Amazon

Fact: Nest has a bit of a cult following and for good reason -- their candles smell insanely good. This mini set includes some of the brand’s best scents, including amber, tangerine, grapefruit and, our personal favorite, bamboo.

Haus Laboratories Makeup

Amazon

Live like a rock star with these creative cosmetics essentials from the first lady of self-expression, Lady Gaga, who’s been around enough makeup to know what makes a perfect gloss and long-lasting eyeshadow.

L’Occitane Holiday Ornament Set

Amazon

The ideal stocking stuffer, this adorable kit contains three skin-nourishing, shea butter-rich body treats.

Nurse Jamie Sonic Massaging Body Roller

Amazon

Celebrities including Jessica Alba and Khloe Kardashian rave about Nurse Jamie’s tools. This body toner uses massaging stones and sonic vibrations to tighten thighs, arms and abs.

Juice Beauty Daily Hydrator

Amazon

Fans of clean beauty flock to this Gywneth Paltrow-backed line made with organic ingredients, like grapeseed, grape juice and aloe, along with powerful anti-agers, such as peptides and CoQ10.

Laura Geller New York Makeup Palettes

Amazon

Your beauty-obsessed friend will have enough makeup options to take her from Friday through Sunday, thanks to the three palettes in this set. Each contains four eyeshadows, as well as a blush and highlighter.

Mario Badescu Facial Sprays

Amazon

Perfect for a pick-me-up, this pack of two refreshing sprays means it can be kept at the office and one at home.

Butter London Crown Jewels Set

Amazon

Face the season with glossy eyes, lips and nails with this quartet of long-wearing bestsellers on hand.

