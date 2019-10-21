Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Amazon Beauty Gifts
We all know that Amazon is our go-to for life essentials, from AAA batteries to dish soap.
But you should also know that you can pick up some pretty sweet beauty gifts for the face oil obsessive or nail polish collector in your life, while you’re placing that order for paper towels.
(Shopping on Amazon should be a case study in multitasking, people).
Below, you’ll find the best beauty gifts on Amazon for every skin lover, hair fanatic and mascara acolyte you need to buy for this holiday shopping season.
Tula Probiotic Skincare
Probiotics are all the rage in skincare these days, due to their ability to balance your complexion’s microbiome, making skin more radiant and glowing. This 30-day kit also contains anti-aging ingredients such as retinol and antioxidants.
Shop: Tula Probiotic Skin Care Anti-Aging Discovery Kit, $52
Jurlique Hand Creams
This trio of rich creams keeps hands from chapping and flaking in cold weather. Made with safflower and macadamia oils, they claim to leave skin soft, supple and lightly fragranced with either rose, citrus or lavender. Plus, these pretty tubes will look good in an Instagram-ready medicine cabinet.
Shop: Jurlique Hand Cream Essentials, $49
Nest Votive Candles
Fact: Nest has a bit of a cult following and for good reason -- their candles smell insanely good. This mini set includes some of the brand’s best scents, including amber, tangerine, grapefruit and, our personal favorite, bamboo.
Shop: Nest Fragrances Luxury Mini Votive Candle Set, $44
Haus Laboratories Makeup
Live like a rock star with these creative cosmetics essentials from the first lady of self-expression, Lady Gaga, who’s been around enough makeup to know what makes a perfect gloss and long-lasting eyeshadow.
Shop: Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Haus of Collections: Eyeshadow, Lip Gloss, Lip Liner, $49
L’Occitane Holiday Ornament Set
The ideal stocking stuffer, this adorable kit contains three skin-nourishing, shea butter-rich body treats.
Shop: L’Occitane Holiday Ornament Gift Set, $14
Nurse Jamie Sonic Massaging Body Roller
Celebrities including Jessica Alba and Khloe Kardashian rave about Nurse Jamie’s tools. This body toner uses massaging stones and sonic vibrations to tighten thighs, arms and abs.
Shop: Nurse Jamie Uplift Body Sonic Massaging Beauty Roller, $159
Juice Beauty Daily Hydrator
Fans of clean beauty flock to this Gywneth Paltrow-backed line made with organic ingredients, like grapeseed, grape juice and aloe, along with powerful anti-agers, such as peptides and CoQ10.
Shop: Juice Beauty Daily Hydrating Solutions, $40
Laura Geller New York Makeup Palettes
Your beauty-obsessed friend will have enough makeup options to take her from Friday through Sunday, thanks to the three palettes in this set. Each contains four eyeshadows, as well as a blush and highlighter.
Shop: Laura Geller New York The Weekender Face Eye and Cheek Palettes, $27
Mario Badescu Facial Sprays
Perfect for a pick-me-up, this pack of two refreshing sprays means it can be kept at the office and one at home.
Shop: Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Rosewater & Facial Spray with Green Tea Duo, $14
Butter London Crown Jewels Set
Face the season with glossy eyes, lips and nails with this quartet of long-wearing bestsellers on hand.
Shop: Butter London Crown Jewels Makeup Set, $26
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
