Clothing & Accessories

Brave The Cold Vest Lululemon Lululemon Brave The Cold Vest Lululemon When it's too warm to throw on a heavy parka but too cold to go without anything, a lightweight vest is all you'll need. $168 at Lululemon

Gem Half Zip DONNI. REVOLVE Gem Half Zip DONNI. Half-zips sweatshirts are the perfect in-between when you can't decide whether to go with a classic pullover of a full-zip jacket. $189 at REVOLVE

Fuzzette UGG UGG Fuzzette UGG Give your mom (or mother-in-law) the gift of comfort with Ugg's ultra-soft, easy-to-wear slippers. $90 at UGG

Morningside Sun Garrett Leight Garrett Leight Morningside Sun Garrett Leight Garrett Leight's classic sunnies will be a favorite in your mother's accessories collection for years to come. $360 at Garrett Leight

The Featherweight Cashmere Scarf Everlane Everlane The Featherweight Cashmere Scarf Everlane Just in case she wants to add a pop of color to her cold-weather ensembles, Everlane's lightweight scarf will keep her warm and stylish during the winter months. $68 at Everlane

Leather Coin Pouch Cuyana Cuyana Leather Coin Pouch Cuyana If your mother's the type of woman who always has spare change on hand, this will be the essential piece to keep it all in one place. $45 at Cuyana

Spade Flower Coated Canvas Cardholder Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Spade Flower Coated Canvas Cardholder Kate Spade New York Cardholders are one of those small leather goods most people don't even think about getting for themselves. This nifty piece will keep your mother's cards all in one place, making them easier to maneuver than a traditional wallet. $50 at Kate Spade New York

Uni Face Mask With Mini Vintage Rose Print Coach Coach Uni Face Mask With Mini Vintage Rose Print Coach Gift giving in 2020 wouldn't be complete without a fair share of face masks, and this luxe style from Coach is available for half off when you use the code SAVE. REGULARLY $18 $9 w/ code SAVE at COACH

Jewelry

Naipe Blue Sapphire Charm Moritz Glik Moritz Glik Naipe Blue Sapphire Charm Moritz Glik No one is more deserving of a unique, luxurious piece of jewelry than your mother—and this piece will be something she'll cherish for years. $1960 at Moritz Glik

Tendril Crystal, 9kt Rose Gold & Enamel Earrings Bea Bongiasca MatchesFashion Tendril Crystal, 9kt Rose Gold & Enamel Earrings Bea Bongiasca For those with mothers who count themselves among the jewelry-obsessed, these hoops are a playful take on the classic style. Plus, the designer's been approved by none other than Dua Lipa. $850 at MatchesFashion

1976 Gold Bracelet Catbird Net-A-Porter 1976 Gold Bracelet Catbird When in doubt, a dainty and classic gold chain bracelet will always be a good option for a thoughtful gift. $134 at Net-A-Porter

Mini Puzzle Ring Alice Pierre Alice Pierre Mini Puzzle Ring Alice Pierre Let's be honest: Everyday rings like this are foolproof crowd-pleasers. $160 at Alice Pierre

Travel Pouch Travel Aurate Travel Pouch Travel She'll need a place to keep all of her new baubles. In which case, Aurate's easy-to-pack travel pouch will make it easy for her to organize each piece to take wherever she goes. $100 at Aurate

Alpha Whisper Ring Grace Lee Grace Lee Alpha Whisper Ring Grace Lee A personalized gift will always be a thoughtful present for loved ones, especially when it comes in the form of jewelry. $85 at Grace Lee

Beauty & Wellness

The Body Lotion Necessaire Sephora The Body Lotion Necessaire Introduce your mom to this clean, cult-favorite body lotion, which has taken the beauty world by storm. $25 at Necessaire

Head-to-Toe Glow Oil Alo Yoga Alo Yoga Head-to-Toe Glow Oil Alo Yoga A decadent body oil like this will keep anyone's skin glowing throughout the dull months of winter. $48 at Alo Yoga

Stone Diffuser Vitruvi Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Vitruvi Level up someone's at-home environment with a sleek diffuser like this, which will fill a home with pretty aromas and look good doing it. $98.92 at Amazon

Theragun Mini Theragun Theragun Theragun Mini Theragun Hands down, this portable massager will be just what your mother needs when she needs to give her muscles some extra TLC. $199 at Theragun

Everyday Makeup Bag KUSSHI KUSSHI Everyday Makeup Bag KUSSHI This makeup artist-approved cosmetics bag was specially designed to make anyone's prep time easier and more practical. $45 at KUSSHI

Matte Lipstick Refill - 70's America Lipstick and Refillable Leather Case La Bouche Rouge Net-A-Porter Matte Lipstick Refill - 70's America Lipstick and Refillable Leather Case La Bouche Rouge For the moments when she isn't wearing a face mask, La Bouche Rouge's classic red lipstick will feel like a little luxury. And when she runs out of the perfect shade, she can replace her refillable tube with a new color. MATTE LIPSTICK REFILL - 70'S AMERICA $40 at Net-A-Porter REFILLABLE LEATHER CASE $75 at Net-A-Porter

Cura Luxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer with Auto Pause Sensor T3 T3 Cura Luxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer with Auto Pause Sensor T3 Give her the blowout she deserves with this professional-level hairdryer, which features two speed settings, five heat levels, and a volume booster button. Plus, it'll automatically shut off when set on the counter. REGULARLY $285 $229.99 at Nordstrom

Solid Pill Hair Cuff Deborah Pagani Moda Operandi Solid Pill Hair Cuff Deborah Pagani When she isn't wearing a killer blowout, she'll love pulling her 'do in a sleek and modern piece like this hair cuff. $90 at Moda Operandi

Kitchen

Fully Baked Great Jones Great Jones Fully Baked Great Jones Brighten up your mother's kitchen with these cobalt blue baking dishes, which are made with non-toxic ceramic coating. $245 at Great Jones

Picnic Basket The Beach People The Beach People Picnic Basket The Beach People Give your mother something to look forward to in the months ahead with a chic picnic basket that'll give every outdoor dining experience a cottage-core touch. $149 at The Beach People

Round Dutch Oven, 2.75 Qt Le Creuset Sur La Table Round Dutch Oven, 2.75 Qt Le Creuset If there's anything that'll complete a kitchen, it's a Dutch oven, and you can grab this style from Le Creuset while it's on sale for under $200. $249.95 at Sur La Table

Keto Granola Mix So Nourished So Nourished Keto Granola Mix So Nourished Introduce your mother a new snack like this keto-friendly granola, which she can add to her morning yogurts or snack on by itself. REGULARLY $12.99 $9.99 at So Nourished

Personalized Hobby Mug Shelly Klein Uncommon Goods Personalized Hobby Mug Shelly Klein Personalized anything is always a surefire win, and by embracing your mother's favorite hobby, you'll bound to kick it up a notch. $30 at Uncommon Goods

Home & Lifestyle

LARQ Bottle LARQ LARQ LARQ Bottle LARQ In this era, there might not be a better gift than a self-cleaning water bottle. $95 at LARQ

Safari Rectangle Tray Jonathan Adler Shopbop Safari Rectangle Tray Jonathan Adler Want to give your mom something that'll add a design-forward touch to her home? Look no further than this colorful tray from Jonathan Adler. $78 at Shopbop

Beoplay H4 2nd Gen Headphones Bang & Olufsen SSENSE Beoplay H4 2nd Gen Headphones Bang & Olufsen Listening to podcasts, new music, and audiobooks has never looked or felt so luxe. If you're looking for a great gift to give the leading multi-tasking woman in your life, these are it. $300 at SSENSE

Ash Candle Boy Smells Shopbop Ash Candle Boy Smells A fragrant candle like this popular scent from Boy Smells will elevate any environment in a matter of minutes. $32 at Boy Smells

Rise and Shine Modern Jigsaw Puzzle Piecework Puzzles Food52 Rise and Shine Modern Jigsaw Puzzle Piecework Puzzles Elevate your mother's at-home time with this pretty and sophisticated jigsaw puzzle. $36 at Food52

