Best Holiday Gifts For Dad

If you're looking for the perfect gift for Dad, you're at the right place.

We've gathered a range of options Dad will love from electronics to fashion accessories from big brands such as Apple, Lululemon, Amazon, Coach, Sonos, Herschel, Ray-Ban and more.

Check out more gift ideas and holiday deals on ET Style's extensive shopping guide, which includes holiday candles, gifts for teens, gifts under $30, Amazon gifts, gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things 2020, stocking stuffers and secret Santa gifts. Be sure to ensure your gifts arrive on time as holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching.

Check out all of ET's top picks for the best gift ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.

AirPods Max Apple Amazon AirPods Max Apple Looking to treat Dad really big this year? Gift the Apple AirPods Max -- it's like AirPods in an over-ear headphone design with active noise cancellation. Features include a breathable mesh canopy headband, stainless steel arms, telescoping arms, anodized aluminum cups and memory foam ear cushions. It also comes with a Smart Case that keeps the headphones in a low-power state to preserve charge. Pre-order the AirPods Max, which will drop on Dec. 15. $549 at Amazon

3-In-1 Wallet With Varsity Stripe Coach Coach Outlet 3-In-1 Wallet With Varsity Stripe Coach Save 70% off on this stylish Coach wallet with eight card slots, full-length bill compartments and removable insert with ID window and two additional card slots. We love the varsity stripe for extra flair. COMPARABLE VALUE $178 $53.40

32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition Toshiba Amazon 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition Toshiba This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV with built-in Amazon Fire was one of the best selling products on Prime Day this year. REGULARLY $179.99 $129.99 at Amazon

New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. $144 at Amazon

Sonos One (Gen 2) Sonos Amazon Sonos One (Gen 2) Sonos The Sonos One fills any room with brilliant sound, which can be controlled with voice, the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay. The smart speaker also has Alexa built-in. REGULARLY $199 $159 at Amazon

Low Top Cloud Sneaker On Verishop Low Top Cloud Sneaker On Athletic shoes that are light as air. The On Low Top Cloud Sneaker features breathable mesh uppers, adaptive comfort and all-day cushioning. It's already laced so it's easy to slip on and off whenever. $129.99 at Verishop

Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Amazon Apple Watch Series 3 Apple This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is currently 10% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $199 $179 at Amazon

Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000 Philips Amazon Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000 Philips A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to five hours of battery life per charge. REGULARLY $59.99 $44.95 at Amazon

Echo Show 8 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. REGULARLY $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Little America Laptop Backpack Herschel Amazon Little America Laptop Backpack Herschel This trendy Herschel backpack will fit your laptop and all of the necessities to travel with. REGULARLY $109.99 $70 at Amazon

Holbrook Square Sunglasses Oakley Amazon Holbrook Square Sunglasses Oakley Versatile, timeless Oakley sunglasses that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC. REGULARLY $126 $88.50 at Amazon

Men’s Denali Etip Gloves The North Face Macy's Men’s Denali Etip Gloves The North Face Made from warm durable fleece, the Denali gloves feature a silicone grip and five-finger touchscreen functionality. $35 at Macy’s

CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL Amazon CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover. REGULARLY $69.95 $49.90 at Amazon

License to Train Jogger 29" Lululemon Lululemon License to Train Jogger 29" Lululemon These Lululemon joggers are made for training, but it's versatile and comfortable to wear anytime like when lounging or working from home. The License to Train Jogger features four-way stretch, quick-drying fabric and abrasion-resistant panels. $128 at Lululemon

Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale Fitbit Amazon Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale Fitbit This Fitbit scale can have multiple users to track their stats when their phone is connected to it. $47.99 at Amazon

Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch Garmin Amazon Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch Garmin Garmin's versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. You can also connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages and call alerts. REGULARLY $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Index 15 Backpack Arc'teryx Nordstrom Index 15 Backpack Arc'teryx Whether he's sporting it outdoors or during a city commute, the Arc'teryx Index 15 Backpack is convenient, functional and stylish. The compact design is made from durable tech fabric. It comes with a top handle, adjustable straps, exterior and interior zip pockets and internal compartment for hydration bladder. $59 at Nordstrom

Casing Rope Bracelet Miansai East Dane Casing Rope Bracelet Miansai We love this understated nautical-inspired woven cord bracelet with screw clasp and bead detail. $68 at East Dane

EP Wired On-Ear Headphones Beats Amazon EP Wired On-Ear Headphones Beats These Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black. REGULARLY $129.95 $91 from Amazon

Grey Aren Sunglasses Raen SSENSE Grey Aren Sunglasses Raen Raen sunglasses are cool and timeless. These translucent acetate sunnies with green 100% UV protection lenses and gold hardware are a modern take on a classic. They're currently on sale for 36% off. REGULARLY $155 $99 at SSENSE

RELATED CONTENT: