Best Holiday Gifts For Dad

If you're looking for the perfect gift for Dad, you're at the right place.

We've gathered a range of options Dad will love from electronics to fashion accessories from big brands such as Apple, Lululemon, Amazon, Coach, Sonos, Herschel, Ray-Ban and more.  

AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Looking to treat Dad really big this year? Gift the Apple AirPods Max -- it's like AirPods in an over-ear headphone design with active noise cancellation. Features include a breathable mesh canopy headband, stainless steel arms, telescoping arms, anodized aluminum cups and memory foam ear cushions. It also comes with a Smart Case that keeps the headphones in a low-power state to preserve charge. Pre-order the AirPods Max, which will drop on Dec. 15. 
3-In-1 Wallet With Varsity Stripe
Coach 3-In-1 Wallet With Varsity Stripe
Save 70% off on this stylish Coach wallet with eight card slots, full-length bill compartments and removable insert with ID window and two additional card slots. We love the varsity stripe for extra flair.
COMPARABLE VALUE $178
32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV with built-in Amazon Fire was one of the best selling products on Prime Day this year. 
REGULARLY $179.99
New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
rayban_new_wayfairer_polarized_sunglasses
Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. 
Sonos One (Gen 2)
Sonos One (Gen 2)
The Sonos One fills any room with brilliant sound, which can be controlled with voice, the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay. The smart speaker also has Alexa built-in. 
REGULARLY $199
Low Top Cloud Sneaker
On Low Top Cloud Sneaker
Athletic shoes that are light as air. The On Low Top Cloud Sneaker features breathable mesh uppers, adaptive comfort and all-day cushioning. It's already laced so it's easy to slip on and off whenever. 
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple Watch Series 3
This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is currently 10% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $199
Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to five hours of battery life per charge. 
REGULARLY $59.99
Echo Show 8
Amazon Echo Show 8
The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. 
REGULARLY $129.99
Little America Laptop Backpack
Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack
This trendy Herschel backpack will fit your laptop and all of the necessities to travel with.
REGULARLY $109.99
Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Oakley Oo9102 Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Versatile, timeless Oakley sunglasses that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC. 
REGULARLY $126
Men’s Denali Etip Gloves
The North Face Men’s Denali Etip Gloves
Made from warm durable fleece, the Denali gloves feature a silicone grip and five-finger touchscreen functionality.
CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover.
REGULARLY $69.95
License to Train Jogger 29"
Lululemon License to Train Jogger
These Lululemon joggers are made for training, but it's versatile and comfortable to wear anytime like when lounging or working from home. The License to Train Jogger features four-way stretch, quick-drying fabric and abrasion-resistant panels. 
Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale
Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale
This Fitbit scale can have multiple users to track their stats when their phone is connected to it.
Dansette Bermuda Portable Turntable with Aux-in and Bluetooth
crosley turntable
Gift this stunningly nostalgic turntable with built-in Bluetooth receiver and full-range stereo speakers. 
Men’s Quinn Leather Bifold Flip ID Wallet
Fossil Men’s Quinn Leather Bifold Flip ID Wallet
Fossil’s leather flip wallet makes for a great, budget-friendly gift. 
Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch
Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch
Garmin's versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. You can also connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages and call alerts. 
REGULARLY $249.99
Index 15 Backpack
Arc'teryx Index 15 Backpack
Whether he's sporting it outdoors or during a city commute, the Arc'teryx Index 15 Backpack is convenient, functional and stylish. The compact design is made from durable tech fabric. It comes with a top handle, adjustable straps, exterior and interior zip pockets and internal compartment for hydration bladder. 
Casing Rope Bracelet
Miansai Casing Rope Bracelet
We love this understated nautical-inspired woven cord bracelet with screw clasp and bead detail. 
EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
These Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black.
REGULARLY $129.95
Grey Aren Sunglasses
Raen Grey Aren Sunglasses
Raen sunglasses are cool and timeless. These translucent acetate sunnies with green 100% UV protection lenses and gold hardware are a modern take on a classic. They're currently on sale for 36% off. 
REGULARLY $155

