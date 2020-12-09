Best Holiday Gifts For Dad
By
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
If you're looking for the perfect gift for Dad, you're at the right place.
We've gathered a range of options Dad will love from electronics to fashion accessories from big brands such as Apple, Lululemon, Amazon, Coach, Sonos, Herschel, Ray-Ban and more.
Check out more gift ideas and holiday deals on ET Style's extensive shopping guide, which includes holiday candles, gifts for teens, gifts under $30, Amazon gifts, gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things 2020, stocking stuffers and secret Santa gifts. Be sure to ensure your gifts arrive on time as holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching.
Check out all of ET's top picks for the best gift ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.
Apple
Amazon
Apple
Looking to treat Dad really big this year? Gift the Apple AirPods Max -- it's like AirPods in an over-ear headphone design with active noise cancellation. Features include a breathable mesh canopy headband, stainless steel arms, telescoping arms, anodized aluminum cups and memory foam ear cushions. It also comes with a Smart Case that keeps the headphones in a low-power state to preserve charge. Pre-order the AirPods Max, which will drop on Dec. 15.
Coach
Coach Outlet
Coach
Save 70% off on this stylish Coach wallet with eight card slots, full-length bill compartments and removable insert with ID window and two additional card slots. We love the varsity stripe for extra flair.
COMPARABLE VALUE $178
Toshiba
Amazon
Toshiba
This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV with built-in Amazon Fire was one of the best selling products on Prime Day this year.
REGULARLY $179.99
Ray-Ban
Amazon
Ray-Ban
Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape.
Sonos
Amazon
Sonos
The Sonos One fills any room with brilliant sound, which can be controlled with voice, the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay. The smart speaker also has Alexa built-in.
REGULARLY $199
On
Verishop
On
Athletic shoes that are light as air. The On Low Top Cloud Sneaker features breathable mesh uppers, adaptive comfort and all-day cushioning. It's already laced so it's easy to slip on and off whenever.
Apple
Amazon
Apple
This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is currently 10% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $199
Philips
Amazon
Philips
A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to five hours of battery life per charge.
REGULARLY $59.99
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon
The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home.
REGULARLY $129.99
Herschel
Amazon
Herschel
This trendy Herschel backpack will fit your laptop and all of the necessities to travel with.
REGULARLY $109.99
Oakley
Amazon
Oakley
Versatile, timeless Oakley sunglasses that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC.
REGULARLY $126
The North Face
Macy's
The North Face
Made from warm durable fleece, the Denali gloves feature a silicone grip and five-finger touchscreen functionality.
JBL
The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover.
REGULARLY $69.95
Lululemon
Lululemon
Lululemon
These Lululemon joggers are made for training, but it's versatile and comfortable to wear anytime like when lounging or working from home. The License to Train Jogger features four-way stretch, quick-drying fabric and abrasion-resistant panels.
Fitbit
This Fitbit scale can have multiple users to track their stats when their phone is connected to it.
Crosley
Gift this stunningly nostalgic turntable with built-in Bluetooth receiver and full-range stereo speakers.
Fossil
Amazon
Fossil
Fossil’s leather flip wallet makes for a great, budget-friendly gift.
Garmin
Amazon
Garmin
Garmin's versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. You can also connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages and call alerts.
REGULARLY $249.99
Arc'teryx
Nordstrom
Arc'teryx
Whether he's sporting it outdoors or during a city commute, the Arc'teryx Index 15 Backpack is convenient, functional and stylish. The compact design is made from durable tech fabric. It comes with a top handle, adjustable straps, exterior and interior zip pockets and internal compartment for hydration bladder.
Miansai
East Dane
Miansai
We love this understated nautical-inspired woven cord bracelet with screw clasp and bead detail.
Beats
Amazon
Beats
These Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black.
REGULARLY $129.95
Raen
SSENSE
Raen
Raen sunglasses are cool and timeless. These translucent acetate sunnies with green 100% UV protection lenses and gold hardware are a modern take on a classic. They're currently on sale for 36% off.
REGULARLY $155
RELATED CONTENT: