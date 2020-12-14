Editors' Picks: The Best Things We Bought in 2020

So...we got really good at online shopping in 2020.

Amid all the tough stuff that this year brought, we're thankful that many retailers we love were able to keep doing business as usual -- online. Because we found ourselves constantly scrolling on our phones and computers, wanting and needing all the things. And we have a feeling we're not alone.

Whether we were getting supplies for newfound hobbies like baking, setting up our cozy home office, testing out fun beauty treatments or shopping for the holidays, we ended up adding so much stuff to cart over the past 12 months. (All those targeted Instagram ads didn't help, either.)

In the spirit of spreading holiday cheer, we're sharing the very best things we bought this year. From celeb-approved leggings to sleek countertop appliances to WHF essentials, everything you see below has a stamp of approval from the ET Style team.

Velvet Knotted Headband Lele Sadoughi Lele Sadoughi Velvet Knotted Headband Lele Sadoughi Our favorite headband to date -- it's thick and comfortable, and it comes in very cute holiday colors! $49 at Lele Sadoughi

Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine Cubii Amazon Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine Cubii This handy machine is an easy way to feel a little more active while you're working from home. It's super quiet and slides right under your desk. $249 at Amazon

Gisele Long PJ Set Eberjey Amazon Gisele Long PJ Set Eberjey In a year full of of cozy clothes, this super-soft pajama set is a standout. Choose from tons of colors, all with chic contrast piping. $120 at Amazon

One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon Amazon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon We are not exaggerating when we say this hair tool is life-changing. In just a few minutes, you can give yourself a professional blowout at home -- no frizzy mess, lots of volume! REGULARLY $59.99 $41.99 at Amazon

Holiday Hair Fix Kit Olaplex Sephora Holiday Hair Fix Kit Olaplex Believe the hype! Olaplex products can completely revive your hair, especially when you use the full lineup consistently. This holiday kit includes the No. 3 Hair Perfector, No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner and No. 6 Bond Smoother. AN $85 VALUE $60 at Sephora

Gold Layering Necklace Set Etsy Vedern/Etsy Gold Layering Necklace Set Etsy Pulling off the layered jewelry look couldn't be easier thanks to Etsy shop Vedern. Choose between one three-layer necklace or three separate necklaces for an effortless on-trend look. $25.50 and up at Etsy

York Coat Reformation Reformation York Coat Reformation Available in five colorways (including black and white check, pictured above), this coat has everything you want in your statement outerwear: structure, a slim fit and slightly padded shoulders. $328 at Reformation

Watering Can and Mister Spray Bottle Bravedge Amazon Watering Can and Mister Spray Bottle Bravedge This chic watering can and spray bottle set makes a great gift for plant-loving friends and family. REGULARLY $19.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Shiatsu Massage Seat Cushion NURSAL Amazon Shiatsu Massage Seat Cushion NURSAL If you don't have the most ergonomic WFH seating situation, your back will absolutely let you know. This seat cushion is perfect for a little massage when you're feeling stiff or sore. $115.99 at Amazon

Cabria Lug Water Resistant Lace-Up Boot Vince Nordstrom Cabria Lug Water Resistant Lace-Up Boot Vince These Vince combat boots have a feminine touch, making them equally sturdy and stylish. Shop them in black or tan suede. $395 at Nordstrom

Foodi AG301 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Countertop Grill Ninja Amazon Foodi AG301 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Countertop Grill Ninja This kitchen appliance can air-fry, bake and roast so many different foods. And that sale price is *chef's kiss.* REGULARLY $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Ingenuity Channel Tufted Performance Velvet Sofa Modway Amazon Ingenuity Channel Tufted Performance Velvet Sofa Modway Buying furniture online can be nerve-racking: What if it doesn't look like the picture? Rest assured, this tufted midcentury modern sofa is just as gorgeous in person (plus easy to assemble in minutes!). It's also available in navy and gray. $926 at Amazon

Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Everybody has these faux leather leggings from Spanx, and for good reason! They're versatile, flattering and super comfortable. $98 at Spanx

Hi Doormat The Doormatory The Doormatory/Etsy Hi Doormat The Doormatory Hi. This simple doormat is another great Etsy find for the home. Browse The Doormatory's shop for tons of other ways to greet your visitors. $44.95 at Etsy

Cinema Light Box Delicacy Amazon Cinema Light Box Delicacy The perfect gift for your emoji-obsessed niece to display in her room. It lights up with either a USB cord or AA batteries. $27.95 at Amazon

Hidden Litter Litter Box Good Pet Stuff Amazon Hidden Litter Litter Box Good Pet Stuff Sorry not sorry: This litter box camouflaged as decor is absolutely genius. Your guests will never suspect a thing. REGULARLY $52.58 $36.48 at Amazon

GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum Mini Grande Cosmetics Sephora GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum Mini Grande Cosmetics If you've been eyeing this lash serum and are still on the fence, scoop up the mini version -- if you love it, you can get the full-size next time. $34 at Sephora

