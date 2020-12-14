Shopping

Editors' Picks: The Best Things We Bought in 2020

By ETonline Staff
So...we got really good at online shopping in 2020.

Amid all the tough stuff that this year brought, we're thankful that many retailers we love were able to keep doing business as usual -- online. Because we found ourselves constantly scrolling on our phones and computers, wanting and needing all the things. And we have a feeling we're not alone.

Whether we were getting supplies for newfound hobbies like baking, setting up our cozy home office, testing out fun beauty treatments or shopping for the holidays, we ended up adding so much stuff to cart over the past 12 months. (All those targeted Instagram ads didn't help, either.)

In the spirit of spreading holiday cheer, we're sharing the very best things we bought this year. From celeb-approved leggings to sleek countertop appliances to WHF essentials, everything you see below has a stamp of approval from the ET Style team. 

Our favorite headband to date -- it's thick and comfortable, and it comes in very cute holiday colors!
This handy machine is an easy way to feel a little more active while you're working from home. It's super quiet and slides right under your desk.
In a year full of of cozy clothes, this super-soft pajama set is a standout. Choose from tons of colors, all with chic contrast piping.
We are not exaggerating when we say this hair tool is life-changing. In just a few minutes, you can give yourself a professional blowout at home -- no frizzy mess, lots of volume!
REGULARLY $59.99
Believe the hype! Olaplex products can completely revive your hair, especially when you use the full lineup consistently. This holiday kit includes the No. 3 Hair Perfector, No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner and No. 6 Bond Smoother.
AN $85 VALUE
Pulling off the layered jewelry look couldn't be easier thanks to Etsy shop Vedern. Choose between one three-layer necklace or three separate necklaces for an effortless on-trend look.
REGULARLY $19.99
REGULARLY $229.99
REGULARLY $52.58
