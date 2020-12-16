Shopping

Best Holiday Gifts for Dads at Every Price

By ETonline Staff
If you're looking for the perfect gift for Dad or gifts for men, you're at the right place. We've gathered a range of options at every price Dad will love such as electronics and fashion accessories from Apple, Lululemon, Amazon, Coach, Sonos, Herschel, Ray-Ban and more. 

Check out more gift ideas and holiday deals and steals on ET Style's extensive shopping guide, which includes holiday candlesgifts for teensgifts under $30Amazon gifts, gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things 2020stocking stuffers and secret Santa gifts.

Be sure to ensure your gifts arrive on time as holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching. Plus, we've curated a list of awesome gift card options for last-minute shopping.

Shop our selection of gifts for Dad at every price below. 

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.

Fern + Moss Minimalist Candle
Brooklyn Candle Studio
Brooklyn Candle Studio Fern + Moss Minimalist Candle
Verishop
Fern + Moss Minimalist Candle
Brooklyn Candle Studio
From independent candle company Brooklyn Candle Studio, this chic scented candle is inspired by nature made up of bright notes and a woodsy base. 
Face Mask + Touchless Keychain Gift Set
Pocket Square Clothing
Pocket Square Clothing Face Mask and Touchless Keychain Gift Set
Express
Face Mask + Touchless Keychain Gift Set
Pocket Square Clothing
This Face Mask + Touchless Keychain Gift Set by Pocket Square Clothing is the perfect stocking stuffer. The face mask is made from re-purposed materials from Express and each sale of the mask will help Express donate to healthcare workers. Gift these essentials to help Dad be prepared and safe when he's out and about in public. 
REGULARLY $22
Recycled Polyester Scarf in Vintage Grey
Frank And Oak
Frank and Oak Recycled polyester scarf in Vintage Grey
Frank And Oak
Recycled Polyester Scarf in Vintage Grey
Frank And Oak
Dad will look so suave wrapped in this fringe Frank And Oak scarf made from recycled polyester. 
Classic Lined Slipper
Crocs
Crocs Classic Lined Slipper
Nordstrom
Classic Lined Slipper
Crocs
Crocs are cool again, and this plush faux fur-lined style adds flair and warmth to the classic. 
5-Pc. Essentials Grooming & Skin Care Set
Pilot
Pilot 5-Pc. Essentials Grooming & Skin Care Set
Macy's
5-Pc. Essentials Grooming & Skin Care Set
Pilot
This Pilot skincare set comes with men's grooming and skincare essentials, including the Superior Shampoo, The Finest Face Cleanser, Feel Good Face Moisturizer and The Best Bar Soap, in a vintage-inspired wooden box. 
$123.50 VALUE
3-In-1 Wallet With Varsity Stripe
Coach
Coach 3-In-1 Wallet With Varsity Stripe
Coach Outlet
3-In-1 Wallet With Varsity Stripe
Coach
Save 70% off on this stylish Coach wallet with eight card slots, full-length bill compartments and removable insert with ID window and two additional card slots. We love the varsity stripe for extra flair.
COMPARABLE VALUE $178
32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Toshiba
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Amazon
32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Toshiba
This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV with built-in Amazon Fire was one of the best selling products on Prime Day this year. 
New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
rayban_new_wayfairer_polarized_sunglasses
Amazon
New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. 
Sonos One (Gen 2)
Sonos
Sonos One (Gen 2)
Amazon
Sonos One (Gen 2)
Sonos
The Sonos One fills any room with brilliant sound, which can be controlled with voice, the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay. The smart speaker also has Alexa built-in. 
Low Top Cloud Sneaker
On
On Low Top Cloud Sneaker
Verishop
Low Top Cloud Sneaker
On
Athletic shoes that are light as air. The On Low Top Cloud Sneaker features breathable mesh uppers, adaptive comfort and all-day cushioning. It's already laced so it's easy to slip on and off whenever. 
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple
Apple Watch Series 3
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple
This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is currently 15% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $199
Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Philips
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Amazon
Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Philips
A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to five hours of battery life per charge. 
REGULARLY $59.99
Echo Show 8
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon
Echo Show 8
Amazon
The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. 
REGULARLY $129.99
Little America Laptop Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Little America Laptop Backpack
Herschel
This trendy Herschel backpack will fit your laptop and all of the necessities to travel with.
REGULARLY $109.99
Men’s Denali Etip Gloves
The North Face
The North Face Men’s Denali Etip Gloves
Macy's
Men’s Denali Etip Gloves
The North Face
Made from warm durable fleece, the Denali gloves feature a silicone grip and five-finger touchscreen functionality.
CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL
JBL CLIP 3 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL
The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover.
REGULARLY $69.95
License to Train Jogger 29"
Lululemon
Lululemon License to Train Jogger
Lululemon
License to Train Jogger 29"
Lululemon
These Lululemon joggers are made for training, but it's versatile and comfortable to wear anytime like when lounging or working from home. The License to Train Jogger features four-way stretch, quick-drying fabric and abrasion-resistant panels. 
Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale
Fitbit
Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale
Amazon
Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale
Fitbit
This Fitbit scale can have multiple users to track their stats when their phone is connected to it.
Dansette Bermuda Portable Turntable with Aux-in and Bluetooth
Crosley
Crosley Dansette Bermuda Portable Turntable
Amazon
Dansette Bermuda Portable Turntable with Aux-in and Bluetooth
Crosley
Gift this stunningly nostalgic turntable with built-in Bluetooth receiver and full-range stereo speakers. 
Men’s Quinn Leather Bifold Flip ID Wallet
Fossil
Fossil Men’s Quinn Leather Bifold Flip ID Wallet
Amazon
Men’s Quinn Leather Bifold Flip ID Wallet
Fossil
Fossil’s leather flip wallet makes for a great, budget-friendly gift. 
Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch
Garmin
Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch
Amazon
Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch
Garmin
Garmin's versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. You can also connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages and call alerts. 
REGULARLY $249.99
Index 15 Backpack
Arc'teryx
Arc'teryx Index 15 Backpack
Nordstrom
Index 15 Backpack
Arc'teryx
Whether he's sporting it outdoors or during a city commute, the Arc'teryx Index 15 Backpack is convenient, functional and stylish. The compact design is made from durable tech fabric. It comes with a top handle, adjustable straps, exterior and interior zip pockets and internal compartment for hydration bladder. 
Casing Rope Bracelet
Miansai
Miansai Casing Rope Bracelet
East Dane
Casing Rope Bracelet
Miansai
We love this understated nautical-inspired woven cord bracelet with screw clasp and bead detail. 
EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Beats
Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Beats
These Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black.
REGULARLY $129.95
Grey Aren Sunglasses
Raen
Raen Grey Aren Sunglasses
SSENSE
Grey Aren Sunglasses
Raen
Raen sunglasses are cool and timeless. These translucent acetate sunnies with green 100% UV protection lenses and gold hardware are a modern take on a classic. They're currently on sale for 36% off. 
REGULARLY $155
AirPods Max
Apple
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
AirPods Max
Apple
Looking to treat Dad really big this year? Gift the Apple AirPods Max -- it's like AirPods in an over-ear headphone design with active noise cancellation. Features include a breathable mesh canopy headband, stainless steel arms, telescoping arms, anodized aluminum cups and memory foam ear cushions. It also comes with a Smart Case that keeps the headphones in a low-power state to preserve charge. Pre-order the AirPods Max, which will drop on Dec. 15. 

