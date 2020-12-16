Best Holiday Gifts for Dads at Every Price

If you're looking for the perfect gift for Dad or gifts for men, you're at the right place. We've gathered a range of options at every price Dad will love such as electronics and fashion accessories from Apple, Lululemon, Amazon, Coach, Sonos, Herschel, Ray-Ban and more.

Check out more gift ideas and holiday deals and steals on ET Style's extensive shopping guide, which includes holiday candles, gifts for teens, gifts under $30, Amazon gifts, gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things 2020, stocking stuffers and secret Santa gifts.

Be sure to ensure your gifts arrive on time as holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching. Plus, we've curated a list of awesome gift card options for last-minute shopping.

Shop our selection of gifts for Dad at every price below.

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.

Fern + Moss Minimalist Candle Brooklyn Candle Studio Verishop Fern + Moss Minimalist Candle Brooklyn Candle Studio From independent candle company Brooklyn Candle Studio, this chic scented candle is inspired by nature made up of bright notes and a woodsy base. $35 at Verishop

Face Mask + Touchless Keychain Gift Set Pocket Square Clothing Express Face Mask + Touchless Keychain Gift Set Pocket Square Clothing This Face Mask + Touchless Keychain Gift Set by Pocket Square Clothing is the perfect stocking stuffer. The face mask is made from re-purposed materials from Express and each sale of the mask will help Express donate to healthcare workers. Gift these essentials to help Dad be prepared and safe when he's out and about in public. REGULARLY $22 $18 at Express

Recycled Polyester Scarf in Vintage Grey Frank And Oak Frank And Oak Recycled Polyester Scarf in Vintage Grey Frank And Oak Dad will look so suave wrapped in this fringe Frank And Oak scarf made from recycled polyester. $49.50 at Frank And Oak

Classic Lined Slipper Crocs Nordstrom Classic Lined Slipper Crocs Crocs are cool again, and this plush faux fur-lined style adds flair and warmth to the classic. $49.95 at Nordstrom

5-Pc. Essentials Grooming & Skin Care Set Pilot Macy's 5-Pc. Essentials Grooming & Skin Care Set Pilot This Pilot skincare set comes with men's grooming and skincare essentials, including the Superior Shampoo, The Finest Face Cleanser, Feel Good Face Moisturizer and The Best Bar Soap, in a vintage-inspired wooden box. $123.50 VALUE $57 at Macy's

3-In-1 Wallet With Varsity Stripe Coach Coach Outlet 3-In-1 Wallet With Varsity Stripe Coach Save 70% off on this stylish Coach wallet with eight card slots, full-length bill compartments and removable insert with ID window and two additional card slots. We love the varsity stripe for extra flair. COMPARABLE VALUE $178 $62.30 at Coach Outlet

32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition Toshiba Amazon 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition Toshiba This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV with built-in Amazon Fire was one of the best selling products on Prime Day this year. $179.99 at Amazon

New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. $144 at Amazon

Sonos One (Gen 2) Sonos Amazon Sonos One (Gen 2) Sonos The Sonos One fills any room with brilliant sound, which can be controlled with voice, the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay. The smart speaker also has Alexa built-in. $199 at Amazon

Low Top Cloud Sneaker On Verishop Low Top Cloud Sneaker On Athletic shoes that are light as air. The On Low Top Cloud Sneaker features breathable mesh uppers, adaptive comfort and all-day cushioning. It's already laced so it's easy to slip on and off whenever. $129.99 at Verishop

Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Amazon Apple Watch Series 3 Apple This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is currently 15% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $199 $169 at Amazon

Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000 Philips Amazon Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000 Philips A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to five hours of battery life per charge. REGULARLY $59.99 $44.95 at Amazon

Echo Show 8 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. REGULARLY $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Little America Laptop Backpack Herschel Amazon Little America Laptop Backpack Herschel This trendy Herschel backpack will fit your laptop and all of the necessities to travel with. REGULARLY $109.99 $78.26 at Amazon

Men’s Denali Etip Gloves The North Face Macy's Men’s Denali Etip Gloves The North Face Made from warm durable fleece, the Denali gloves feature a silicone grip and five-finger touchscreen functionality. $35 at Macy’s

CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL Amazon CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover. REGULARLY $69.95 $49.95 at Amazon

License to Train Jogger 29" Lululemon Lululemon License to Train Jogger 29" Lululemon These Lululemon joggers are made for training, but it's versatile and comfortable to wear anytime like when lounging or working from home. The License to Train Jogger features four-way stretch, quick-drying fabric and abrasion-resistant panels. $128 at Lululemon

Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale Fitbit Amazon Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale Fitbit This Fitbit scale can have multiple users to track their stats when their phone is connected to it. $47.99 at Amazon

Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch Garmin Amazon Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch Garmin Garmin's versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. You can also connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages and call alerts. REGULARLY $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Index 15 Backpack Arc'teryx Nordstrom Index 15 Backpack Arc'teryx Whether he's sporting it outdoors or during a city commute, the Arc'teryx Index 15 Backpack is convenient, functional and stylish. The compact design is made from durable tech fabric. It comes with a top handle, adjustable straps, exterior and interior zip pockets and internal compartment for hydration bladder. $59 at Nordstrom

Casing Rope Bracelet Miansai East Dane Casing Rope Bracelet Miansai We love this understated nautical-inspired woven cord bracelet with screw clasp and bead detail. $68 at East Dane

EP Wired On-Ear Headphones Beats Amazon EP Wired On-Ear Headphones Beats These Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black. REGULARLY $129.95 $91 from Amazon

Grey Aren Sunglasses Raen SSENSE Grey Aren Sunglasses Raen Raen sunglasses are cool and timeless. These translucent acetate sunnies with green 100% UV protection lenses and gold hardware are a modern take on a classic. They're currently on sale for 36% off. REGULARLY $155 $99 at SSENSE

AirPods Max Apple Amazon AirPods Max Apple Looking to treat Dad really big this year? Gift the Apple AirPods Max -- it's like AirPods in an over-ear headphone design with active noise cancellation. Features include a breathable mesh canopy headband, stainless steel arms, telescoping arms, anodized aluminum cups and memory foam ear cushions. It also comes with a Smart Case that keeps the headphones in a low-power state to preserve charge. Pre-order the AirPods Max, which will drop on Dec. 15. $549 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Gifts for Mom: Here's What to Shop This Holiday Season

Best Holiday Gifts Under $30

Best Holiday Gifts Under $50

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

The Best Camping Gear Gifts: Tents, Coolers, Backpacks and More

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

The Best White Elephant Gifts

Last-Minute Gifts That Don’t Require Shipping

The Best Subscription Boxes to Give as Holiday Gifts

Editors' Picks: The Best Things We Bought in 2020