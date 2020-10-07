Shopping

The Best Holiday Candles to Warm Up Your Home

By ETonline Staff
Scented candles never fail to get us in the mood for the holiday season -- it's basically an excuse to collect multiple to light every day and night! Plus, a candle makes for a great gift when you're stuck on what to buy while doing some early holiday shopping. 

Whether you're looking for yourself or for a loved one, ET Style has curated a list of scented candles that'll warm up any home for a cozy, comfy feel the holidays bring. Shop various candle fragrances ranging in deliciously sweet to fresh and woody from beloved brands such as Nest, Byredo, Jo Malone and Voluspa. 

Browse through our top picks of the best holiday candles ahead. 

Holiday Candle
Nest Fragrances
Nest Fragrances Holiday Candle
Nordstrom
Holiday Candle
Nest Fragrances

A limited-edition holiday candle by Nest Fragrances, boasting a festive scent of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves and cinnamon with a hint of vanilla and amber.

Bibliothèque Candle
Byredo
Byredo Bibliotheque Candle
Nordstrom
Bibliothèque Candle
Byredo

Bibliothèque translates to library and this luxurious Byredo candle smells like the cozy, velvety vibe of a space filled with books and leather chairs. Notes include peach, violet and patchouli. It's great for lighting in your home office, too. 

Crushed Candy Cane Giant Ice Cream Cone Table Candle
Voluspa
Voluspa Crushed Candy Cane Giant Ice Cream Cone Table Candle
Bloomingdale's
Crushed Candy Cane Giant Ice Cream Cone Table Candle
Voluspa

A fun candy cane-themed candle by Voluspa in a cone-style tin. 

Holiday Candle
Harlem Candle Company
Harlem Candle Company Holiday Candle
Amazon
Holiday Candle
Harlem Candle Company

Inspired by the illustrious Billie Holiday, this gorgeous candle is a refreshing, earthy scent of green pine, eucalyptus and fir balsam for a crisp winter feel. 

Pomegranate Noir Scented Home Candle
Jo Malone
Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Scented Home Candle
Net-A-Porter
Pomegranate Noir Scented Home Candle
Jo Malone

This Jo Malone candle is the perfect balance of warm and fruity with notes of pomegranate, pink pepper and Casablanca lily, along with guaiacwood and patchouli.

Gabriel Petite Scented Candle
Cire Trudon
Cire Trudon Gabriel Petite Scented Candle
Verishop
Gabriel Petite Scented Candle
Cire Trudon

Cozy up by the fireplace as you light this stunning Cire Trudon candle for a leathery and candied chestnut fragrance that'll warm up the whole house. 

Sugar Cookies Candle
Sweet Water Decor
Sweet Water Decor Sugar Cookies Candle
Etsy
Sugar Cookies Candle
Sweet Water Decor

Nothing smells like the holidays than a fresh batch of cookies coming out of the oven -- this candle by Sweet Water Decor is exactly that yummy scent.

Cuffing Season
FORVR Mood
FORVR Mood Cuffing Season
FORVR Mood
Cuffing Season
FORVR Mood

We love the name of this candle from Jackie Aina's lifestyle brand FORVR Mood. Pour yourself a glass of wine and light up this woody-floral scented candle with notes of citrus, jasmine and cedar. 

