The Best Holiday Candles to Warm Up Your Home

Scented candles never fail to get us in the mood for the holiday season -- it's basically an excuse to collect multiple to light every day and night! Plus, a candle makes for a great gift when you're stuck on what to buy while doing some early holiday shopping.

Whether you're looking for yourself or for a loved one, ET Style has curated a list of scented candles that'll warm up any home for a cozy, comfy feel the holidays bring. Shop various candle fragrances ranging in deliciously sweet to fresh and woody from beloved brands such as Nest, Byredo, Jo Malone and Voluspa.

Plus, don't forget to check out our guide on holiday gifts your friends and family will love, including fashion buys, gifts under $100 and home accessories.

Browse through our top picks of the best holiday candles ahead.

Holiday Candle Nest Fragrances Nordstrom Holiday Candle Nest Fragrances A limited-edition holiday candle by Nest Fragrances, boasting a festive scent of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves and cinnamon with a hint of vanilla and amber. $42 at Nordstrom

Bibliothèque Candle Byredo Nordstrom Bibliothèque Candle Byredo Bibliothèque translates to library and this luxurious Byredo candle smells like the cozy, velvety vibe of a space filled with books and leather chairs. Notes include peach, violet and patchouli. It's great for lighting in your home office, too. $85 at Nordstrom

Holiday Candle Harlem Candle Company Amazon Holiday Candle Harlem Candle Company Inspired by the illustrious Billie Holiday, this gorgeous candle is a refreshing, earthy scent of green pine, eucalyptus and fir balsam for a crisp winter feel. $45 at Amazon

Pomegranate Noir Scented Home Candle Jo Malone Net-A-Porter Pomegranate Noir Scented Home Candle Jo Malone This Jo Malone candle is the perfect balance of warm and fruity with notes of pomegranate, pink pepper and Casablanca lily, along with guaiacwood and patchouli. $67 at Net-A-Porter

Gabriel Petite Scented Candle Cire Trudon Verishop Gabriel Petite Scented Candle Cire Trudon Cozy up by the fireplace as you light this stunning Cire Trudon candle for a leathery and candied chestnut fragrance that'll warm up the whole house. $42 at Verishop

Sugar Cookies Candle Sweet Water Decor Etsy Sugar Cookies Candle Sweet Water Decor Nothing smells like the holidays than a fresh batch of cookies coming out of the oven -- this candle by Sweet Water Decor is exactly that yummy scent. $20 at Etsy

Cuffing Season FORVR Mood FORVR Mood Cuffing Season FORVR Mood We love the name of this candle from Jackie Aina's lifestyle brand FORVR Mood. Pour yourself a glass of wine and light up this woody-floral scented candle with notes of citrus, jasmine and cedar. $35 at FORVR Mood

