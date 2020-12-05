The Best Holiday Gifts According to TikTok
If you're stumped on the perfect gift that's fun for the choosey teenager in your life, listen up!
We know teens are hard to shop for. And while there are great gift guide lists out there for the best gifts under $50, best gifts under $25, those aren't quite the right spot to find the right gift idea for a teen boy or teenage girl. And no, it's not a gift card. To help you pick the perfect holiday gift they'll actually like and use, we went directly to the source of where teen trends start: TikTok.
In addition to those we-can't-stop-watching dance challenges, we discovered there's a trend going on right now where users are sharing what they're coveting for the holidays with the hashtag #ChristmasList. To do the work for you, we've done some digging and gathered cool gift ideas seen on the app.
The most wanted Christmas gifts among teens this year include Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers, Lululemon loungewear and activewear, Apple AirPods and Glossier beauty sets.
Get started on this year's holiday shopping by browsing through the most popular gifts for teens according to TikTok. With these clues, you'll be a hit with your beloved teen girl or boy this holiday season.
Fashion
Beauty
Home
Electronics
For the Parents
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Cyber Monday: Best Deals on Apple, UGG, 4K TVs, Echo, Roku, Fitbit, Bose, Beats & So Much More
The Walmart Black Friday Sale Is Still Going Strong: Best Deals on Apple, 4K TVs, Samsung, Computers & More
Best Cyber Monday 2020 Sales: Best Deals at Amazon, Coach, Walmart, Nordstrom, Macy's, Target & More
The Best Glossier Beauty Bundles
Oprah's Favorite Things: Shop Oprah's Pick of Fashion Gifts on Amazon
Lululemon's Black Friday Sale Is Still Going Strong: The Best Deals on Leggings, Bras, Jackets & More
The Best Amazon Lululemon Replicas We Found on TikTok
Coach Cyber Monday Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Handbags, Shoes, Apparel and More
The Best Holiday Stocking Stuffers for the Whole Family
Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals Under $100
Oprah's Favorite Things Is Here! Shop Oprah's Holiday Picks on Amazon
Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Makeup Line Is at Sephora!
Best Cyber Monday Deals Under $50
Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals From the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide
Save 40% on the Viral TikTok Carpool Karaoke Microphone
Oprah’s Favorite Things for People Who Love To Entertain
Amazon Cyber Monday: Best Deals Under $50
Trendy Girls Are DIY-ing $10 Walmart Jeans on TikTok
Amazon Cyber Monday: Best Handbag Deals from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More
Best Cyber Monday Deals Under $50
Awesome Kitchen Gadgets We've Discovered on TikTok